‘I was ready to pack my bags and leave…’

Updated: Sep 03, 2020 18:30 IST
S Farah Rizvi
Pooja Banerjee
Pooja Banerjee
         

Actor Pooja Banerjee loves coming back to Lucknow due to the special connection she has with the city. “I love Lucknow because my grandparents’ house is here. I have many fond memories of the place. In fact, I visited Lucknow thrice this year,” said the ‘Swim Team’ and ‘Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain’ actor, speaking over the phone from Mumbai.

Juggling between shoots, Pooja feels this is the best phase of her career. “I wouldn’t have had it any other way. Reaching here was never easy as I had to struggle to make a name. I remember after doing quite a few projects, I was not getting the kind of work I wanted and so it was leading nowhere. I was ready to pack my bags and leave. I had promised my parents that if acting did not work out I’d quit and leave Mumbai. It was on my husband, Sandeep Sejwal’s insistence, that I decided to try my hand at playing an antagonist for the first time and since then there has been no looking back.”

The actor is happy with the kind of roles she is currently playing. “I’m enjoying playing negative roles as they give you a lot of room to perform as an actor. Also, life is such that no one can be Miss Goody Two Shoes all the time, and we as humans, have our good and bad sides too. My character, Rhea Mehra, from the show ‘Kumkum Bhagya’ is such and that’s the reason I’m loving it. She is young, bubbly and has strong likes and dislikes,” she said.

Pooja has been frequently working on the web too. Talking about her OTT experience, the ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’ actor said, “Currently, OTT is the place to be and as an actor, it is exciting as well as fulfilling to be working on various platforms and getting numerous chances to entertain audiences.”

