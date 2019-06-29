ICC World Cup 2019: Australia predicted XI against New Zealand – Front-line seamers likely to be rested

In-form Australia became the first team to seal a place in the semis and will look to continue the momentum when they take on New Zealand in their ICC World Cup 2019 group stage clash at the Lord’s in London on Saturday.

The defending champions have been offered the luxury of resting few of their players as they have already booked a place in the next round with two matches left to be played. Let’s see what their likely XI could be for this clash.

Aaron Finch

Skipper Aaron Finch has been among the runs and would like to continue the momentum against New Zealand. Finch is one of the leading run-getters of the tournament and the captain will look to dent Kiwis’ hopes of making it into the semis.

David Warner

Opener David Warner is currently the highest run-scorer of this tournament with 500 runs to his name. Despite taking out the aggression from his game, Warner hasn’t stopped scoring runs in the tournament and will look to do the same against New Zealand.

Usman Khawaja

Southpaw Usman Khawaja has been hot and cold in the tournament and that has created a real problem for the Aussie top-order. Although he provides steel to the line-up, he hasn’t scored big yet except the one against Bangladesh. However, he is likely to retain his place in the side as Australia would not want to tinker with the squad much.

Steve Smith

Star batsman Steve Smith is the glue that holds the Aussie middle-order together and it is highly unlikely that he will be rested for the clash. He has been in top form in the tournament and the team management will want him to be in top form at the business end of the tournament.

Glenn Maxwell

Hard-hitting batsman Glenn Maxwell hasn’t set the tournament alight with his batting as majority of the work has been done by the openers. The fact that Maxwell can also bowl tips the scale in his favour to retain his place in the side.

Marcus Stoinis

All-rounder Marcus Stoinis provides the necessary balance to the team and he is also likely to start the game against New Zealand. Stoinis is a capable batsman and a more than handy bowler and remains one of the first names on the team sheet.

Alex Carey

Wicket-keeper-batsman Alex Carey is not in the side only because he is the designated stumper but his batting abilities down the order has helped Australia many-a-times in the past too. Carey can steady ship after early blows and also capable of upping the ante if required.

Nathan Coulter-Nile

All-rounder Nathan Coulter-Nile is likely to come in the side in place of Pat Cummins as the team management would look to rest him. Coulter-Nile came into the side in the absence of Stoinis and won them the game against Windies. Expect a similar sort of impact against the Kiwis.

Nathan Lyon

Nathan Lyon is expected to keep his place in the side despite going wicketless against England. Before Lyon, Adam Zampa was the designated spinner in the side but Lyon experience of playing against the top Kiwi batsmen could tip the scale in his favour.

Kane Richardson

Mitchell Starc is also expected to be rested for this clash and he is likely to be replaced by Kane Richardson. In two World Cup matches, he has picked four wickets and is an able back-up for their premier bowler Starc.

Jason Behrendorff

Fast-bowler Jason Behrendorff is certain of his place in the eleven after his five-star show against England. In the absence of both Cummins and Starc, Behrendorff is likely to lead the bowling against New Zealand.

First Published: Jun 29, 2019 10:03 IST