‘If music is happening, I am all happy’

Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 19:26 IST
The well-known Bollywood singer-composer Shaan is all geared up for 2021, “Yes it feels I am back on the scene. With last year being all dull for everyone, it’s time to restart our lives,” he said.

“I was away from playback singing for some time and was concentrating on my online channel. Also, I was busy composing for OTT series. As I have a studio at home, I was constantly working on music for commercials, albums and series,” said ‘Tanha Dil’ and ‘Chand Sifarish’ singer.

Shaan is currently working on a few projects, including some big banners. Speaking more about them, he said, “For me, music matters the most, and if it’s happening, I am all happy. This year I will be doing a lot of singing for films that too under banners like Yash Raj, with whom I worked a long time back.”

“So, it is kind of back to a business stint for me as a singer,“ he said laughingly.

“Also, I am working on an album based on my late father’s compositions and writings of poet Nida Fazli. It has been a long-waited dream that will be fulfilled this year, hopefully.”

The ‘Suno Na’ singer believes that recreating history is not easy for creative people, “Every time I am asked when we will get to hear a song like ‘Tanha Dil’. But the fact is that it’s unfair to limit creativity and compare it to past projects. When we did ‘Tanha…’ or ‘Loveology’ we never thought it would be such a huge hit. So, you never know what’s in the store.”

At the moment, Shaan is a proud father, as both his sons have started their musical journey. “Yes, I am not only proud, but I’m thrilled that both my sons are so passionate about music. The kind of passion and love I always wanted them to have for music,” he shares.

The New Year will also see the passionate singer on TV as a part of a musical show - Indian pro music league, a musical reality show.

