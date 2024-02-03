After Mamata's ‘40 seats' attack, Sanjay Raut's prediction for Congress: ‘Will win at least 150’

A day after Mamata Banerjee's stinging ‘I doubt if you are winning even 40 seats in Lok Sabha polls’ attack on the Congress, senior Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut, whose party is in alliance with the Congress in Maharashtra, predicted ‘minimum 150 seats’ for the grand old party in the national elections. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut during the former's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kathua in Jan 2023. (ANI Photo)

“I think that the Congress will bag at least 150 seats in these elections. The INDIA bloc remains strong,” Raut said during a media interaction on Saturday.

INDIA, short for Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, is a coalition of opposition parties, including the Congress, Sena (UBT), Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC), and 25 other parties. The bloc was formed in July last year, and aims to prevent prime minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from winning a third straight term at the Centre in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, due in April-May.

The alliance, however, has run into seat-sharing troubles in several states, including West Bengal, where Mamata Banerjee is the chief minister. The state sends 42 members to the 543-seat Lok Sabha, the highest after Uttar Pradesh (80) and Maharashtra (48). The Trinamool is offering only two seats to the Congress: those are the only two seats the latter won in West Bengal in the previous 2019 national elections.

Meanwhile, on Banerjee's statement, Raut said that she was possibly speaking about the situation in her state.

The BJP, on the other hand, has set a target of more than 400 seats, its third consecutive majority after 2014 (282 seats) and 2019 (303).