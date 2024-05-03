CBSE Result 2024 Live: Latest updates on CBSE Class 10th, 12th results date, time
CBSE Result 2024 Live: Central Board of Secondary Education will declare CBSE Result 2024 in due course of time. As per past trends, the CBSE Class 10th, 12th results are expected to be announced in May. However, the board has not announced any date and time of release of CBSE Board Result 2024. ...Read More
The Class 10, 12 results will likely be declared on the same day. Candidates who have appeared for Class 10 or Class 12 board examination can check the results on the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.
The CBSE 10th, 12th results can also be checked on other official websites which includes- cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in, and results.cbse.nic.in. Other websites to check results are – digilocker.gov.in and results.gov.in. Roll number, school number and admit card ID are required to check the CBSE board exam results online.
This year around 39 lakh candidates have registered for CBSE Board Exam 2024 for Class 10, 12 across the country. CBSE Class 10 examination was conducted from February 15 to March 13 and CBSE Class 12 examination was conducted from February 15 to April 2, 2024. The CBSE 10th, 12th examinations were conducted in a single shift—from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm on all days. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, date and time, direct link and more.
CBSE 12th Result 2024: Fake news circulates
Fake news on the CBSE 12th Result 2024 date is circulating on social media and other platforms. All the appeared candidates be careful when you see such notices.
CBSE Class 12th Result 2024: Result websites
The CBSE 10th, 12th results can also be checked on other official websites which includes- cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in, and results.cbse.nic.in. Other websites to check results are – digilocker.gov.in and results.gov.in.
CBSE Class 10th Result 2024: Eam dates
CBSE conducted the Class 10 board examination from February 15 to March 13, 2024. The examination was conducted in a single shift, from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.
CBSE 2024: Websites to check 10th, 12th results
- cbse.nic.in
- cbse.gov.in
- cbseresults.nic.in
- results.cbse.nic.in
- digilocker.gov.in
- results.gov.in
CBSE 2024 Result: Credentials needed
When released, the CBSE board results can be checked with students' roll number and other details.
CBSE Board Result 2024: 10th, 12th results awaited
The results of CBSE class 10, 12 board exams is awaited. The results will be declared likely in May.
CBSE Board Result: Last year result date
In 2023, the CBSE Class 10 and 12 results were declared on May 12.
CBSE Result 2024 Live: Class 10, 12 results date and time announcement awaited
The official announcement of the result date and time is awaited. Keep checking this space for latest updates.
How to download CBSE result
Visit the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.
Click on results link available on the home page.
Click on Class 10 or Class 12 results.
Enter the required details and click on submit.
Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the page for further need.
How to Check CBSE result: Follow the steps given here to check on Digilocker
Open the DigiLocker app/website
Sign in/create your account
Now, on the homepage, look for CBSE result link (or go to CBSE section under categories)
Provide the required information and check scores.
Board Result 2024: CBSE 10th, 12th exam conducted between February to April
Both CBSE Class 10 and 12 final exams started on February 15. Class 10 exams ended on March 13 and Class 12 on April 2. The results are expected next on cbseresults.nic.in and results.cbse.nic.in.
CBSE Result 2024 Live: Details to be available on scorecard
Name of student
Roll number
Subject wise marks
Overall grade, etc.
CBSE 10th and 12th Result 2024: Credentials required to check scores
When released, the CBSE board results can be checked with students' roll number and other details.
CBSE 10th and 12th Result: No toppers list to be announced
The CBSE does not share the names of its Class 10 and Class 12 board examination toppers. The board will announce number of candidates in each class, pass percentage, gender-wise result and other details in the notification.
CBSE 12th Result 2024: How to check scores
Visit the official website of CBSE.
Click on CBSE 12th Result 2024 link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates can check the results.
Login to the account and your result will be displayed.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
CBSE 10th Result 2024: When was exam conducted?
CBSE Class 10 examination was conducted from February 15 to March 13, 2024.
CBSE Class 12th Result 2024: Exam dates
CBSE Class 12 examination was conducted from February 15 to April 2, 2024.
CBSE Class 10th Result 2024: Number of candidates registered
This year around 39 lakh candidates have registered for CBSE Board Exam 2024 for Class 10, 12 across the country.
CBSE 2024: Login credentials required to check marks
Roll number, school number and admit card ID are required to check the CBSE board exam results online.
CBSE 2024 Result: Official websites to check scores of 10th, 12th
The CBSE 2024 Result will be available on cbse.gov.in. The CBSE 10th, 12th results can also be checked on other official websites which includes- cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in, and results.cbse.nic.in. Other websites to check results are – digilocker.gov.in and results.gov.in.
CBSE Board Result 2024: What past trends suggest?
As per past trends, the CBSE Class 10th, 12th results are expected to be announced in May. The Class 10, 12 results will likely be declared on the same day.
CBSE Board Result: Where to check 10th, 12th scores
Candidates who have appeared for Class 10 or Class 12 board examination can check the results on the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in after it is announced.
CBSE Result 2024 Live: Date and time
CBSE Result 2024 date and time announcement is awaited. The results for Class 10, 12 are expected to be out in May 2024, as per past trends.