Friday, May 3, 2024
    CBSE Result 2024 Live: Latest updates on CBSE Class 10th, 12th results date, time

    May 3, 2024 10:06 AM IST
    CBSE Result 2024 Live: Class 10th, 12th results awaited. Follow the blog for latest updates. 
    CBSE Result 2024 Live: Latest updates on CBSE Class 10th, 12th results
    CBSE Result 2024 Live: Latest updates on CBSE Class 10th, 12th results

    CBSE Result 2024 Live: Central Board of Secondary Education will declare CBSE Result 2024 in due course of time. As per past trends, the CBSE Class 10th, 12th results are expected to be announced in May. However, the board has not announced any date and time of release of CBSE Board Result 2024. ...Read More

    The Class 10, 12 results will likely be declared on the same day. Candidates who have appeared for Class 10 or Class 12 board examination can check the results on the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in. 

    The CBSE 10th, 12th results can also be checked on other official websites which includes- cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in, and results.cbse.nic.in. Other websites to check results are – digilocker.gov.in and results.gov.in. Roll number, school number and admit card ID are required to check the CBSE board exam results online. 

    This year around 39 lakh candidates have registered for CBSE Board Exam 2024 for Class 10, 12 across the country. CBSE Class 10 examination was conducted from February 15 to March 13 and CBSE Class 12 examination was conducted from February 15 to April 2, 2024. The CBSE 10th, 12th examinations were conducted in a single shift—from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm on all days. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, date and time, direct link and more.

    Follow all the updates here:
    May 3, 2024 10:06 AM IST

    CBSE 12th Result 2024: Fake news circulates 

    Fake news on the CBSE 12th Result 2024 date is circulating on social media and other platforms. All the appeared candidates be careful when you see such notices. 

    May 3, 2024 9:46 AM IST

    CBSE Class 12th Result 2024: Result websites 

    The CBSE 10th, 12th results can also be checked on other official websites which includes- cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in, and results.cbse.nic.in. Other websites to check results are – digilocker.gov.in and results.gov.in.

    May 3, 2024 9:41 AM IST

    CBSE Class 10th Result 2024: Eam dates 

    CBSE conducted the Class 10 board examination from February 15 to March 13, 2024. The examination was conducted in a single shift, from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. 

    May 3, 2024 9:36 AM IST

    CBSE 2024: Websites to check 10th, 12th results 

    1. cbse.nic.in
    2. cbse.gov.in
    3. cbseresults.nic.in
    4. results.cbse.nic.in 
    5. digilocker.gov.in
    6. results.gov.in
    May 3, 2024 9:31 AM IST

    CBSE 2024 Result: Credentials needed 

    When released, the CBSE board results can be checked with students' roll number and other details.

    May 3, 2024 9:25 AM IST

    CBSE Board Result 2024: 10th, 12th results awaited 

    The results of CBSE class 10, 12 board exams is awaited. The results will be declared likely in May.

    May 3, 2024 9:20 AM IST

    CBSE Board Result: Last year result date 

    In 2023, the CBSE Class 10 and 12 results were declared on May 12.

    May 3, 2024 9:15 AM IST

    CBSE Result 2024 Live: Class 10, 12 results date and time announcement awaited 

    The official announcement of the result date and time is awaited. Keep checking this space for latest updates.

    May 3, 2024 9:13 AM IST

    How to download CBSE result

    Visit the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in. 

    Click on results link available on the home page. 

    Click on Class 10 or Class 12 results. 

    Enter the required details and click on submit. 

    Your result will be displayed on the screen. 

    Check the result and download the page. 

    Keep a hard copy of the page for further  need. 

    May 3, 2024 9:11 AM IST

    How to Check CBSE result: Follow the steps given here to check on Digilocker 

    Open the DigiLocker app/website

     Sign in/create your account 

    Now, on the homepage, look for CBSE result link (or go to CBSE section under categories) 

    Provide the required information and check scores.

    May 3, 2024 9:09 AM IST

    Board Result 2024: CBSE 10th, 12th exam conducted between February to April 

    Both CBSE Class 10 and 12 final exams started on February 15. Class 10 exams ended on March 13 and Class 12 on April 2. The results are expected next on cbseresults.nic.in and results.cbse.nic.in.

    May 3, 2024 9:08 AM IST

    CBSE Result 2024 Live: Details to be available on scorecard 

    Name of student

    Roll number

    Subject wise marks

    Overall grade, etc.

    May 3, 2024 9:05 AM IST

    CBSE 10th and 12th Result 2024: Credentials required to check scores 

    When released, the CBSE board results can be checked with students' roll number and other details.

    May 3, 2024 9:03 AM IST

    CBSE 10th and 12th Result: No toppers list to be announced 

    The CBSE does not share the names of its Class 10 and Class 12 board examination toppers. The board will announce number of candidates in each class, pass percentage, gender-wise result and other details in the notification.

    May 3, 2024 9:01 AM IST

    CBSE 12th Result 2024: How to check scores 

    Visit the official website of CBSE. 

    Click on CBSE 12th Result 2024 link available on the home page. 

    A new page will open where candidates can check the results. 

    Login to the account and your result will be displayed. 

    Check the result and download the page. 

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. 

    May 3, 2024 8:59 AM IST

    CBSE 10th Result 2024: When was exam conducted? 

    CBSE Class 10 examination was conducted from February 15 to March 13, 2024. 

    May 3, 2024 8:58 AM IST

    CBSE Class 12th Result 2024: Exam dates 

    CBSE Class 12 examination was conducted from February 15 to April 2, 2024.

    May 3, 2024 8:55 AM IST

    CBSE Class 10th Result 2024: Number of candidates registered 

    This year around 39 lakh candidates have registered for CBSE Board Exam 2024 for Class 10, 12 across the country.

    May 3, 2024 8:53 AM IST

    CBSE 2024: Login credentials required to check marks 

    Roll number, school number and admit card ID are required to check the CBSE board exam results online.

    May 3, 2024 8:51 AM IST

    CBSE 2024 Result: Official websites to check scores of 10th, 12th 

    The CBSE 2024 Result will be available on cbse.gov.in. The CBSE 10th, 12th results can also be checked on other official websites which includes- cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in, and results.cbse.nic.in. Other websites to check results are – digilocker.gov.in and results.gov.in.

    May 3, 2024 8:49 AM IST

    CBSE Board Result 2024: What past trends suggest?

    As per past trends, the CBSE Class 10th, 12th results are expected to be announced in May. The Class 10, 12 results will likely be declared on the same day.

    May 3, 2024 8:48 AM IST

    CBSE Board Result: Where to check 10th, 12th scores 

    Candidates who have appeared for Class 10 or Class 12 board examination can check the results on the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in after it is announced. 

    May 3, 2024 8:45 AM IST

    CBSE Result 2024 Live: Date and time 

    CBSE Result 2024 date and time announcement is awaited. The results for Class 10, 12 are expected to be out in May 2024, as per past trends. 

    News education board exams CBSE Result 2024 Live: Latest updates on CBSE Class 10th, 12th results date, time
