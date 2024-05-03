CBSE Result 2024 Live: Latest updates on CBSE Class 10th, 12th results

CBSE Result 2024 Live: Central Board of Secondary Education will declare CBSE Result 2024 in due course of time. As per past trends, the CBSE Class 10th, 12th results are expected to be announced in May. However, the board has not announced any date and time of release of CBSE Board Result 2024. ...Read More

The Class 10, 12 results will likely be declared on the same day. Candidates who have appeared for Class 10 or Class 12 board examination can check the results on the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.

The CBSE 10th, 12th results can also be checked on other official websites which includes- cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in, and results.cbse.nic.in. Other websites to check results are – digilocker.gov.in and results.gov.in. Roll number, school number and admit card ID are required to check the CBSE board exam results online.

This year around 39 lakh candidates have registered for CBSE Board Exam 2024 for Class 10, 12 across the country. CBSE Class 10 examination was conducted from February 15 to March 13 and CBSE Class 12 examination was conducted from February 15 to April 2, 2024. The CBSE 10th, 12th examinations were conducted in a single shift—from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm on all days. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, date and time, direct link and more.