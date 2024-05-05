 CBSE issues DigiLocker access codes, Class 10, 12 results ‘shortly’ - Hindustan Times
Sunday, May 05, 2024
New Delhi
CBSE issues DigiLocker access codes, Class 10, 12 results ‘shortly’

ByHT Education Desk
May 05, 2024 11:03 AM IST

CBSE Board Exam Result 2024: DigiLocker is the platform that the CBSE uses to provide students with digital copies of board marks sheets and certificates.

CBSE Board Exam Result 2024: On Saturday, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) informed that it has shared DigiLocker access codes with schools, and the Class 10, 12 results will be announced “shortly”. CBSE Result 2024 live updates

CBSE Board Exam Result 2024: Board issues DigiLocker access codes, Class 10, 12 results ‘shortly’

DigiLocker is a platform that the central board uses to provide students with digital copies of board marks sheets and certificates.

“The results of Board Exam-2024 will be declared shortly. The student wise Access Code file is being made available to Schools in their DigiLocker accounts from where schools can download and disseminate Access Code to individual students,” a notification published on cbse.gov.in reads.

Over the past years, the CBSE has been opening DigiLocker accounts of board exam candidates to share digital academic documents through CBSE's digital academic repository, Parinam Manjusha, immediately after the declaration of result.

The six-digit access codes are required to activate the accounts. Students should contact their schools to get their codes.

On the result day, students can check their Class 10 and 12 final exam marks on results.cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in and digilocker.gov.in. The board exam roll number, school number and admit card ID will be required to check marks online.

This year around 39 lakh candidates were eligible to appear in the CBSE Class 10 and 12 board examinations.

The Class 10 final exam took place between February 15 and March 13 while the Class 12 board exam was held from February 15 to April 2.

Check the CBSE notice about DigiLocker access code here.

The marks sheets and certificates downloaded from DigiLocker have the same validity as the hard copies and can be used for all future purposes, including admission to higher classes. For further details, students are advised to keep visiting the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) website at cbse.gov.in or cbse.nic.in.

Exam and College Guide
