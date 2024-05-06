ICSE, ISC Result 2024 Live: CISCE results out, direct, pass percentage, other details here
ICSE, ISC Class 10th, 12th Eesults 2024 Live: CISCE Class 10, 12 results are available on cisce.org, results.cisce.org
ICSE, ISC Results 2024 Live Updates: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations has announced CISCE Class 10, 12 results. Candidates can check the ICSE, ISC results 2024 on the council's websites – cisce.org and results.cisce.org – using unique ID, index number and the captcha code displayed on the login page. ...Read More
The pass percentage in ICSE or Class 10 is 99.47 per cent and it is 98.19 per cent in ISC or Class 12, the council informed.
Girl candidates have recorded a higher pass percentage in both classes, it said.
To avoid "unhealthy competition" among students, CISCE has decided to discontinue announcing names of toppers this year.
ICSE, ISC Result 2024 direct link
ICSE and ISC exams started on February 21 and were supposed to end on April 3. However, the exams continued till April 4 as two papers had to be rescheduled. The Class 12 Chemistry paper scheduled for February 26 was postponed to March 21 due to “unavoidable circumstances”. The Class 12 Psychology examination was also rescheduled to April 4 from May 27 after one exam centre reported the question paper packet was “lost”.
The CISCE will allow students to apply for re-checking and re-evaluation of marks after the result is declared. Check latest updates on CISCE's ICSE and ISC results 2024 below.
ICSE, ISC Results 2024 Live: Check how students are celebrating after results are announced
ICSE, ISC Result 2024 Live: Websites to check
cisce.org
How to check ICSE, ISC final exam marks
- Open the council's website – cisce.org or results.cisce.org.
- Select the class – ICSE or ISC result
- Enter your roll code, roll number and login.
- Check and download your result.
ISC Result 2024 Live: Performance of special category candidates in Class 12 exam
SC
Appeared: 5,194
Pass percentage of 97.71%
ST
Appeared: 3,600
Pass percentage: 96.97%
OBC
Appeared: 17,074
Pass percentage: 98.25%
ICSE Result 2024 Live: Special category candidates
- A total of 15,026 Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates took the examination 99.11per cent of them cleared it.
- 8,255 Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates took the test, achieving a pass percentage of 98.39%
- In the case of candidates belonging to Other Backward Classes or the OBC categoty, 56,803 appeared for the council's Class 10 final examination and f= 99.52% of them have qualieied.
ICSE, ISC Results 2024 Live: Mamata Banerjee congratulates students
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday congratulated students who qualified in the ICSE and ISC exams and wished them more success in the future.
To those who could not qualify, Banerjee said, “... don't lose your heart. I have complete faith that you will also succeed in the future.”
ICSE, ISC Result 2024 Live: No toppers' list this year
The coucil did not announce names of ICSE, ISC toppers as a measure of avoiding “unhealthy competition” among students.
This places the CISCE with other state and central boards like CBSE, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh who do not reveal the names of board exam toppers.
ICSE, ISC Result 2024 Live: Performance of schools abroad
ICSE, ISC Result 2024 Live: In Class 10, the best-performing schools abroad are from Indonesia, Singapore and Dubai (UAE) with a 100% pass percentage.
In Class 12, the best-performing schools abroad are from Singapore and Dubai (UAE) with a 100% success rate.
ISC Result 2024 Live: Western region dominates in Class 12 too
ISC Result 2024 Live: In Class 12 too, the Western region has the highest pass percentage of 99.32 per cent.
North: 45,993 students pass(98.01%)
East: 35,718 (97.84%)
West: 6,451 (99.32%)
South: 9,549 (99.53%)
Foreign: 377 (99.47%)
ICSE Result 2024 Live: Western region records highest pass percentage
ICSE Result 2024 Live: The western region has recorded the highest pass percentage of 99.91 per cent.
North: 81,909 students pass (98.01% of the total students who appeared in the region)
East: 74,790 students pass (99.24%)
West: 33,590 (99.91%)
South: 51,257 (99.88%)
Foreign: 782 (93.54%)
ICSE, ISC Result 2024 Live: Key details shared by board
Results of both classes have been announced and scorecards are available on cisce.org.
ICSE, ISC Result 2024 Live: Class 10 exam held for 60 subjects, Class 12 for 47
The ICSE exam was held for 60 written subjects, of which 20 were Indian languages, 13 foreign languages, and 1 classical language, the CISCE said.
For ISC, the exam was held in 47 written subjects, including 12 Indian languages, 4 foreign languages, 2 classical languages.
ICSE, ISC Result 2024 Live: Girls outshine boys in both classes
A total of 2,43,617 student appeared for the ICSE final exam, of whom 1,30,506 or 53.57 are boys and 1,13,111 or 46.43 per cent are girls. In ISC, 99,901 students took the final exam of whom 52,765 (52.82 per cent) are boys and 47,136 (47.18 per cent) are girls.
Girls have outshined boys in both classes. In ICSE or Class 10, the pass percentage of girls is 99.65 per cent compared to 99.31 per cent for girls.
In Class 12 too, female students recorded a better pass percentage – 98.92 per cent – compared to boys (97.53 per cent).
ISC Result 2024 Live: 98.19% pass Class 12
Appeared: 99,901
Pass: 98,088
Pass percentage: 98.19%
ICSE Result 2024 Live: 99.47% pass Class 10
Appeared: 2,43,617 students
Pass: 2,42,328
Pass percentage: 99.47%
ICSE, ISC Result 2024 Live: How to check marks online
ICSE, ISC Result 2024 Live: Open the board's official website, cisce.org or results.cisce.org.
Select your class from the dropdown menu
Enter the index number, unique ID, captcha
Submit and search your result
Print your e-marks sheet, if required.
ICSE, ISC Result 2024 Live: Direct link to check CISCE scores
ICSE, ISC Result 2024 Live: Here is the direct link to check CISCE Class 10 and 12 marks-
ICSE, ISC results 2024 declared
The CISCE has announced ICSE and ISC year 2024 results.
ICSE, ISC Result 2024 Live: Who will top Class 10, 12 final exams? List in a few minutes
ICSE, ISC Result 2024 Live: The names of Class 10 and 12 toppers of the year 2024 examinations will be revealed in a few minutes. The council is also expected to share a state-wise toppers' list. More details soon.
ICSE, ISC Result 2024 Live: Keep your login details ready
ICSE, ISC Result 2024 Live: Keep your index number and unique ID ready. The result will be declared in a few minutes.
ICSE, ISC Result 2024 Live: Direct link here
ICSE, ISC Result 2024 Live: Check your CISCE Class 10, 12 marks using this link at 11 am.
ICSE, ISC Result 2024 Live: No compartment exam this year, improvement exam for up to 2 subjects
ICSE, ISC Result 2024 Live: The CISCE informed that ICSE and ISC Compartment examinations have been discontinued from 2024.
Candidates who wish to improve their marks can take the improvement exam in a maximum of two subjects. The improvement examination for both classes will be conducted in July 2024.
ICSE, ISC Result 2024: How to check CISCE marks
- Open the result portal, results.cisce.org.
- Go to ICSE or ISC result, as required.
- Enter the login credentials.
- Submit to check marks online.
ICSE, ISC Result 2024 Live: A few minutes remaining
ICSE, ISC year 2024 results will be announced in a few minutes. The official time for announcement of CISCE Class 10, 12 results is 11 am.
ICSE, ISC Result 2024 Live: How will schools get results?
Schools can get results by logging in with the principal's login ID and password to the CISCE's Careers portal.
ICSE, ISC Result 2024 Live: Exam dates
This year CISCE started ICSE, ISC examination on February 21. The examination for Class 10 was concluded on March 28, 2024 and Class 12 examination concluded on April 4, 2024 as two papers had to be rescheduled.
ICSE, ISC Results 2024 Live: Number of candidates appeared
This year over 2.5 lakh candidates have appeared for the ISC and ICSE examinations.
ICSE, ISC Result 2024 Live: How to check CISCE results on website
Visit the official site of CISCE on cisce.org.
Click on the result link available on the home page.
Enter the login details and click on submit.
Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.
ICSE, ISC Result 2024 Live: Results to be announced at the press conference
The CISCE class 10th and 12th results will be announced through a press conference at CISCE's office.
ICSE, ISC Result 2024 Live: Know websites to check results
Candidates can check the ICSE, ISC results 2024 on the council's websites – cisce.org and results.cisce.org – using unique ID, index number and the captcha code displayed on the login page. The scores will also be shared via DigiLocker.
ICSE, ISC Result 2024 Live: Official notice
ICSE, ISC Results 2024 Live: Only 1 hour remaining
ICSE, ISC Results 2024 Live: CISCE results will be announced at 11 am. Only 1 hour to go for the declaration.
ICSE, ISC Result 2024 Live: How to check scores on Digilocker
Visit the official website at digilocker.gov.in
Click on the result link
It will redirect to a login page
Enter your Aadhaar/mobile number, and 6-digit security Pin shared by the school, and click on the Sign In button
Your mark sheet will be displayed on the screen.
ICSE, ISC Result 2024 Live: What if candidate fails in the exam
Candidates who are entered as regular candidates for the ISC Year 2024 Examination and who fail to secure Pass Certificates will be permitted to reappear for the ISC Examination in the Year 2025, but not thereafter, without further attendance, at an affiliated and registered school.
ICSE, ISC Result 2024 Live: Where to check CISCE results?
Students can check ICSE and ISC final exam results on cisce.org and results.cisce.org after the official announcement.
ICSE, ISC Result 2024 Live: Rechecking after results
The CISCE will allow students to apply for re-checking and re-evaluation of marks after the result is declared.
ICSE, ISC Results 2024 Live: Websites to check
cisce.org
results.cisce.org
ICSE, ISC Result 2024 Live: How to check scores online
- Go to cisce.org or results.cisce.org.
- Now, open the ICSE or ISC result link, as required.
- Enter your credentials and login.
- Check your board exam result.
ICSE, ISC Result 2024 Live: Keep these details ready to check scores
Keep your index number and unique ID ready. These information are required to check marks online.
ICSE, ISC Result 2024 Live: What after results are announced?
After ICSE and ISC results are announced, students who are not happy with their results can apply for re-checking. This can be done through the board website or through school.
ICSE, ISC Result 2024 Live: Steps to check scores of 10th, 12th on mobile
Open your mobile browser and search for “cisce.org" or "results.cisce.org".
Now, open the ICSE or ISC result link.
Login with index number and unique ID.
Check your marks sheet and download it.
ICSE, ISC Results 2024 Live: Exam dates
ICSE and ISC exams started on February 21 and were supposed to end on April 3. However, the exams continued till April 4 as two papers had to be rescheduled. The Class 12 Chemistry paper scheduled for February 26 was postponed to March 21 due to “unavoidable circumstances”. The Class 12 Psychology examination was also rescheduled to April 4 from May 27 after one exam centre reported the question paper packet was “lost”.
ICSE, ISC Result 2024 Live: Login details required
To check CISCE board exam results online, students have to use index number and unique ID as login credentials.
ICSE, ISC Result 2024 Live: How to check 10th, 12th marks
- Visit the official site of CISCE on cisce.org.
- Click on ICSE, ISC Result 2024 result link available on the home page.
- Enter the login details and click on submit.
- Your result will be displayed on the screen.
- Check the result and download the page.
- Keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.
ICSE, ISC Result 2024 Live: Toppers names to be announced
The toppers names of ICSE and ISC will be announced along with the declaration of results. Keep checking this space for latest updates.
ICSE, ISC Result 2024 Live: Number of candidates waiting for scores
Around 2.5 lakh candidates are waiting to check their ICSE, ISC Result 2024. The link will be available at 11 am today.
ICSE, ISC Results 2024 Live: Pass percentage of 2023
ICSE pass percentage: 98.94%
ISC pass percentage: 96.93%
ICSE, ISC Result 2024 Live: About re-checking
Candidates can apply for rechecking of results at “ Public Services” on the CISCE’s website: cisce.org. The recheck module will be activated after the declaration of results on May 6, 2024, and will be available up to May 10, 2024.
“No further request for recheck of results of the ICSE / ISC Examination Year 2024 will be entertained thereafter,” the board said.
For both classes, the fee will be ₹1,000 per paper.
ICSE, ISC Result 2024 Live: Websites to check
cisce.org
results.cisce.org
ICSE, ISC Result 2024 Live: How to check
Visit the official website at cisce.org
Search for the link to check ICSE, ISC results 2024 on the home page and click it
A new page pops up where the candidates are required to furnish their login details
On submitting the login details, candidates can view their results on the screen
Verify your details and download the page
Take a printout of the results for future needs
For more details, visit the official website.