Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi390C
Monday, May 6, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    IPL 2024
    Live

    ICSE, ISC Result 2024 Live: CISCE results out, direct, pass percentage, other details here

    May 6, 2024 4:01 PM IST
    ICSE, ISC Result 2024 Live: The CISCE has announced Class 10, 12 results on results.cisce.org. The pass percentage of ICSE is 99.47% while it is 98.19% for ISC.
    Summary

    ICSE, ISC Class 10th, 12th Eesults 2024 Live: CISCE Class 10, 12 results are available on cisce.org, results.cisce.org

    ICSE, ISC Result 2024 Live Updates: CISCE results announced on results.cisce.org, links here
    ICSE, ISC Result 2024 Live Updates: CISCE results announced on results.cisce.org, links here

    ICSE, ISC Results 2024 Live Updates: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations has announced CISCE Class 10, 12 results. Candidates can check the ICSE, ISC results 2024 on the council's websites – cisce.org and results.cisce.org – using unique ID, index number and the captcha code displayed on the login page. ...Read More

    The pass percentage in ICSE or Class 10 is 99.47 per cent and it is 98.19 per cent in ISC or Class 12, the council informed. 

    Girl candidates have recorded a higher pass percentage in both classes, it said. 

    To avoid "unhealthy competition" among students, CISCE has decided to discontinue announcing names of toppers this year. 

    ICSE, ISC Result 2024 direct link

    ICSE and ISC exams started on February 21 and were supposed to end on April 3. However, the exams continued till April 4 as two papers had to be rescheduled. The Class 12 Chemistry paper scheduled for February 26 was postponed to March 21 due to “unavoidable circumstances”. The Class 12 Psychology examination was also rescheduled to April 4 from May 27 after one exam centre reported the question paper packet was “lost”. 

    The CISCE will allow students to apply for re-checking and re-evaluation of marks after the result is declared. Check latest updates on CISCE's ICSE and ISC results 2024 below.

    Follow all the updates here:
    May 6, 2024 4:01 PM IST

    ICSE, ISC Results 2024 Live: Check how students are celebrating after results are announced 

    May 6, 2024 2:13 PM IST

    ICSE, ISC Result 2024 Live: Websites to check 

    cisce.org

    May 6, 2024 1:50 PM IST

    How to check ICSE, ISC final exam marks

    1. Open the council's website – cisce.org or results.cisce.org. 
    2. Select the class – ICSE or ISC result 
    3. Enter your roll code, roll number and login. 
    4. Check and download your result. 
    May 6, 2024 1:24 PM IST

    ISC Result 2024 Live: Performance of special category candidates in Class 12 exam

    SC

    Appeared: 5,194 

    Pass percentage of 97.71% 

    ST

    Appeared: 3,600

    Pass percentage: 96.97% 

    OBC

    Appeared: 17,074 

    Pass percentage: 98.25%

    May 6, 2024 12:52 PM IST

    ICSE Result 2024 Live: Special category candidates

    • A total of 15,026 Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates took the examination 99.11per cent of them cleared it. 
    • 8,255 Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates took the test, achieving a pass percentage of 98.39% 
    •  In the case of candidates belonging to Other Backward Classes or the OBC categoty, 56,803 appeared for the council's Class 10 final examination and f= 99.52% of them have qualieied. 
    May 6, 2024 12:32 PM IST

    ICSE, ISC Results 2024 Live: Mamata Banerjee congratulates students

    West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday congratulated students who qualified in the ICSE and ISC exams and wished them more success in the future. 

    To those who could not qualify, Banerjee said, “... don't lose your heart. I have complete faith that you will also succeed in the future.”

    May 6, 2024 12:18 PM IST

    ICSE, ISC Result 2024 Live: No toppers' list this year

    The coucil did not announce names of ICSE, ISC toppers as a measure of avoiding “unhealthy competition” among students. 

    This places the CISCE with other state and central boards like CBSE, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh who do not reveal the names of board exam toppers. 

    May 6, 2024 12:04 PM IST

    ICSE, ISC Result 2024 Live: Performance of schools abroad

    ICSE, ISC Result 2024 Live: In Class 10, the best-performing schools abroad are from Indonesia, Singapore and Dubai (UAE) with a 100% pass percentage. 

    In Class 12, the best-performing schools abroad are from Singapore and Dubai (UAE) with a 100% success rate.

    May 6, 2024 11:46 AM IST

    ISC Result 2024 Live: Western region dominates in Class 12 too

    ISC Result 2024 Live: In Class 12 too, the Western region has the highest pass percentage of 99.32 per cent.

    North: 45,993 students pass(98.01%)

    East: 35,718 (97.84%)

    West: 6,451 (99.32%)

    South: 9,549 (99.53%)

    Foreign: 377 (99.47%)

    May 6, 2024 11:39 AM IST

    ICSE Result 2024 Live: Western region records highest pass percentage

    ICSE Result 2024 Live: The western region has recorded the highest pass percentage of 99.91 per cent.

    North: 81,909 students pass (98.01% of the total students who appeared in the region)

    East: 74,790 students pass (99.24%)

    West: 33,590 (99.91%)

    South: 51,257 (99.88%)

    Foreign: 782 (93.54%)

    May 6, 2024 11:33 AM IST

    ICSE, ISC Result 2024 Live: Key details shared by board

    ICSE, ISC result 2024 (CISCE)
    ICSE, ISC result 2024 (CISCE)

    Results of both classes have been announced and scorecards are available on cisce.org. 

    May 6, 2024 11:23 AM IST

    ICSE, ISC Result 2024 Live: Class 10 exam held for 60 subjects, Class 12 for 47

    The ICSE exam was held for 60 written subjects, of which 20 were Indian languages, 13  foreign languages, and 1 classical language, the CISCE said. 

    For ISC, the exam was held in 47 written subjects, including 12 Indian languages, 4 foreign languages, 2 classical languages.

    May 6, 2024 11:20 AM IST

    ICSE, ISC Result 2024 Live: Girls outshine boys in both classes

    A total of 2,43,617 student appeared for the ICSE final exam, of whom 1,30,506 or 53.57 are boys and 1,13,111 or 46.43 per cent are girls. In ISC, 99,901 students took the final exam of whom 52,765 (52.82 per cent) are boys and 47,136 (47.18 per cent) are girls. 

    Girls have outshined boys in both classes. In ICSE or Class 10, the pass percentage of girls is 99.65 per cent compared to 99.31 per cent for girls. 

    In Class 12 too, female students recorded a better pass percentage – 98.92 per cent – compared to boys (97.53 per cent).

    May 6, 2024 11:13 AM IST

    ISC Result 2024 Live: 98.19% pass Class 12

    Appeared: 99,901

    Pass: 98,088

    Pass percentage: 98.19% 

    May 6, 2024 11:12 AM IST

    ICSE Result 2024 Live: 99.47% pass Class 10

    Appeared: 2,43,617 students

    Pass: 2,42,328

    Pass percentage: 99.47%

    May 6, 2024 11:10 AM IST

    ICSE, ISC Result 2024 Live: How to check marks online

    ICSE, ISC Result 2024 Live: Open the board's official website, cisce.org or results.cisce.org. 

    Select your class from the dropdown menu

    Enter the index number, unique ID, captcha 

    Submit and search your result

    Print your e-marks sheet, if required. 

    May 6, 2024 11:04 AM IST

    ICSE, ISC Result 2024 Live: Direct link to check CISCE scores

    ICSE, ISC Result 2024 Live: Here is the direct link to check CISCE Class 10 and 12 marks-

    Check ICSE, ISC results here

    May 6, 2024 11:03 AM IST

    ICSE, ISC results 2024 declared

    The CISCE has announced ICSE and ISC year 2024 results. 

    May 6, 2024 10:58 AM IST

    ICSE, ISC Result 2024 Live: Who will top Class 10, 12 final exams? List in a few minutes

    ICSE, ISC Result 2024 Live: The names of Class 10 and 12 toppers of the year 2024 examinations will be revealed in a few minutes. The council is also expected to share a state-wise toppers' list. More details soon. 

    May 6, 2024 10:53 AM IST

    ICSE, ISC Result 2024 Live: Keep your login details ready

    ICSE, ISC Result 2024 Live: Keep your index number and unique ID ready. The result will be declared in a few minutes.

    May 6, 2024 10:44 AM IST

    ICSE, ISC Result 2024 Live: Direct link here

    ICSE, ISC Result 2024 Live: Check your CISCE Class 10, 12 marks using this link at 11 am.

    ICSE, ISC scorecards download link

    May 6, 2024 10:40 AM IST

    ICSE, ISC Result 2024 Live: No compartment exam this year, improvement exam for up to 2 subjects

    ICSE, ISC Result 2024 Live: The CISCE informed that ICSE and ISC Compartment examinations have been discontinued from 2024.

    Candidates who wish to improve their marks can take the improvement exam in a maximum of two subjects. The improvement examination for both classes will be conducted in July 2024.

    May 6, 2024 10:35 AM IST

    ICSE, ISC Result 2024: How to check CISCE marks

    1. Open the result portal, results.cisce.org.
    2. Go to ICSE or ISC result, as required.
    3. Enter the login credentials.
    4. Submit to check marks online. 
    May 6, 2024 10:26 AM IST

    ICSE, ISC Result 2024 Live: A few minutes remaining

    ICSE, ISC year 2024 results will be announced in a few minutes. The official time for announcement of CISCE Class 10, 12 results is 11 am. 

    May 6, 2024 10:21 AM IST

    ICSE, ISC Result 2024 Live: How will schools get results?

    Schools can get results by logging in with the principal's login ID and password to the CISCE's Careers portal.

    May 6, 2024 10:20 AM IST

    ICSE, ISC Result 2024 Live: Exam dates 

    This year CISCE started ICSE, ISC examination on February 21. The examination for Class 10 was concluded on March 28, 2024 and Class 12 examination concluded on April 4, 2024 as two papers had to be rescheduled. 

    May 6, 2024 10:16 AM IST

    ICSE, ISC Results 2024 Live: Number of candidates appeared 

    This year over 2.5 lakh candidates have appeared for the ISC and ICSE examinations.

    May 6, 2024 10:11 AM IST

    ICSE, ISC Result 2024 Live: How to check CISCE results on website 

    Visit the official site of CISCE on cisce.org.

    Click on the result link available on the home page.

    Enter the login details and click on submit.

    Your result will be displayed on the screen.

    Check the result and download the page.

    Keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.

     

    May 6, 2024 10:08 AM IST

    ICSE, ISC Result 2024 Live: Results to be announced at the press conference 

    The CISCE class 10th and 12th results will be announced through a press conference at CISCE's office.

    May 6, 2024 10:06 AM IST

    ICSE, ISC Result 2024 Live: Know websites to check results 

    Candidates can check the ICSE, ISC results 2024 on the council's websites – cisce.org and results.cisce.org – using unique ID, index number and the captcha code displayed on the login page. The scores will also be shared via DigiLocker.

    May 6, 2024 10:04 AM IST

    ICSE, ISC Result 2024 Live: Official notice 

    May 6, 2024 10:00 AM IST

    ICSE, ISC Results 2024 Live: Only 1 hour remaining 

    ICSE, ISC Results 2024 Live: CISCE results will be announced at 11 am. Only 1 hour to go for the declaration. 

    May 6, 2024 9:59 AM IST

    ICSE, ISC Result 2024 Live: How to check scores on Digilocker 

    Visit the official website at digilocker.gov.in

    Click on the result link

    It will redirect to a login page

    Enter your Aadhaar/mobile number, and 6-digit security Pin shared by the school, and click on the Sign In button

    Your mark sheet will be displayed on the screen.

    May 6, 2024 9:54 AM IST

    ICSE, ISC Result 2024 Live: What if candidate fails in the exam 

    Candidates who are entered as regular candidates for the ISC Year 2024 Examination and who fail to secure Pass Certificates will be permitted to reappear for the ISC Examination in the Year 2025, but not thereafter, without further attendance, at an affiliated and registered school.

    May 6, 2024 9:51 AM IST

    ICSE, ISC Result 2024 Live: Where to check CISCE results?

    Students can check ICSE and ISC final exam results on cisce.org and results.cisce.org after the official announcement.

    May 6, 2024 9:47 AM IST

    ICSE, ISC Result 2024 Live: Rechecking after results 

    The CISCE will allow students to apply for re-checking and re-evaluation of marks after the result is declared.

    May 6, 2024 9:46 AM IST

    ICSE, ISC Results 2024 Live: Websites to check 

    cisce.org 

    results.cisce.org

    May 6, 2024 9:30 AM IST

    ICSE, ISC Result 2024 Live: How to check scores online 

    1. Go to cisce.org or results.cisce.org. 
    2. Now, open the ICSE or ISC result link, as required. 
    3. Enter your credentials and login. 
    4. Check your board exam result. 

     

    May 6, 2024 9:28 AM IST

    ICSE, ISC Result 2024 Live: Keep these details ready to check scores 

    Keep your index number and unique ID ready. These information are required to check marks online.

    May 6, 2024 9:23 AM IST

    ICSE, ISC Result 2024 Live: What after results are announced?

    After ICSE and ISC results are announced, students who are not happy with their results can apply for re-checking. This can be done through the board website or through school.

    May 6, 2024 9:16 AM IST

    ICSE, ISC Result 2024 Live: Steps to check scores of 10th, 12th on mobile 

    Open your mobile browser and search for “cisce.org" or "results.cisce.org".

    Now, open the ICSE or ISC result link. 

    Login with index number and unique ID. 

    Check your marks sheet and download it. 

    May 6, 2024 9:11 AM IST

    ICSE, ISC Results 2024 Live: Exam dates 

    ICSE and ISC exams started on February 21 and were supposed to end on April 3. However, the exams continued till April 4 as two papers had to be rescheduled. The Class 12 Chemistry paper scheduled for February 26 was postponed to March 21 due to “unavoidable circumstances”. The Class 12 Psychology examination was also rescheduled to April 4 from May 27 after one exam centre reported the question paper packet was “lost”.

    May 6, 2024 9:06 AM IST

    ICSE, ISC Result 2024 Live: Login details required 

    To check CISCE board exam results online, students have to use index number and unique ID as login credentials.

    May 6, 2024 9:01 AM IST

    ICSE, ISC Result 2024 Live: How to check 10th, 12th marks 

    • Visit the official site of CISCE on cisce.org.
    • Click on ICSE, ISC Result 2024 result link available on the home page.
    • Enter the login details and click on submit.
    • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
    • Check the result and download the page.
    • Keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.
    May 6, 2024 8:56 AM IST

    ICSE, ISC Result 2024 Live: Toppers names to be announced 

    The toppers names of ICSE and ISC will be announced along with the declaration of results. Keep checking this space for latest updates. 

    May 6, 2024 8:51 AM IST

    ICSE, ISC Result 2024 Live: Number of candidates waiting for scores 

    Around 2.5 lakh candidates are waiting to check their ICSE, ISC Result 2024. The link will be available at 11 am today. 

    May 6, 2024 8:45 AM IST

    ICSE, ISC Results 2024 Live: Pass percentage of 2023 

    ICSE pass percentage: 98.94% 

    ISC pass percentage: 96.93%

    May 6, 2024 8:35 AM IST

    ICSE, ISC Result 2024 Live: About re-checking

    Candidates can apply for rechecking of results at “ Public Services” on the CISCE’s website: cisce.org. The recheck module will be activated after the declaration of results on May 6, 2024, and will be available up to May 10, 2024.

    “No further request for recheck of results of the ICSE / ISC Examination Year 2024 will be entertained thereafter,” the board said.

    For both classes, the fee will be 1,000 per paper.

    May 6, 2024 8:16 AM IST

    ICSE, ISC Result 2024 Live: Websites to check 

    cisce.org 

    results.cisce.org

    May 6, 2024 8:10 AM IST

    ICSE, ISC Result 2024 Live: How to check 

    Visit the official website at cisce.org

    Search for the link to check ICSE, ISC results 2024 on the home page and click it 

    A new page pops up where the candidates are required to furnish their login details

    On submitting the login details, candidates can view their results on the screen

    Verify your details and download the page 

    Take a printout of the results for future needs

    For more details, visit the official website.

    Load More
    Newer UpdatesOlder Updates
    News education board exams ICSE, ISC Result 2024 Live: CISCE results out, direct, pass percentage, other details here
    OPEN APP
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    © 2024 HindustanTimes