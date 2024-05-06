ICSE, ISC Results 2024 Live Updates: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations has announced CISCE Class 10, 12 results. Candidates can check the ICSE, ISC results 2024 on the council's websites – cisce.org and results.cisce.org – using unique ID, index number and the captcha code displayed on the login page. ...Read More

The pass percentage in ICSE or Class 10 is 99.47 per cent and it is 98.19 per cent in ISC or Class 12, the council informed.

Girl candidates have recorded a higher pass percentage in both classes, it said.

To avoid "unhealthy competition" among students, CISCE has decided to discontinue announcing names of toppers this year.

ICSE, ISC Result 2024 direct link

ICSE and ISC exams started on February 21 and were supposed to end on April 3. However, the exams continued till April 4 as two papers had to be rescheduled. The Class 12 Chemistry paper scheduled for February 26 was postponed to March 21 due to “unavoidable circumstances”. The Class 12 Psychology examination was also rescheduled to April 4 from May 27 after one exam centre reported the question paper packet was “lost”.

The CISCE will allow students to apply for re-checking and re-evaluation of marks after the result is declared. Check latest updates on CISCE's ICSE and ISC results 2024 below.