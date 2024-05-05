 ICSE, ISC Results 2024 Date, Time: CISCE Class 10th, 12th results tomorrow at 11 am - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, May 05, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

ICSE, ISC Results 2024 Date, Time: CISCE Class 10th, 12th results tomorrow at 11 am

ByHT Education Desk
May 05, 2024 05:10 PM IST

ICSE, ISC Results 2024 Date, Time: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will announce Class 10, 12 results on May 6 at 11 am.

ICSE, ISC Results 2024 Date, Time: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Sunday informed that the results of its Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE or Class 10) and Indian School Certificate (ISC or Class 12) final examinations will be announced on Monday, May 6, at 11 am. Students can check the ICSE and ISC year 2024 exam results on the council's websites, cisce.org and results.cisce.org by providing the following information:

ICSE, ISC Results 2024 Date: CISCE Class 10th, 12th results tomorrow at 11 am
ICSE, ISC Results 2024 Date: CISCE Class 10th, 12th results tomorrow at 11 am
  • Unique ID
  • Index Number
  • CAPTCHA (as shown on the screen).

In addition to the board websites, the results of ICSE and ISC will be available on the DigiLocker app and website, the council said.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

How to check ICSE, ISC results 2024

  1. Go to the council's website, cisce.org or results.cisce.org.
  2. Open the ICSE or ISC result link, as required.
  3. Enter your unique ID, index number and the security code displayed on the screen.
  4. Log in and check your board exam result.

This year’s CISCE final exams were surrounded by controversies, with the council postponing two papers. The ISC Chemistry paper, originally scheduled for February 26, was postponed to March 21 due to “unavoidable circumstances. Later, the council postponed the Class 12 Psychology examination after one exam centre reported the question paper packet was “lost”. The exam was scheduled for March 27 but was larter held on April 4.

The CISCE will allow students to apply for re-checking and re-evaluation of ICSE and ISC results. For re-checking, students must pay a fee of 1,000 per paper and for re-evaluation, they need to pay 1,500 per paper. The option will be activated on the council's website after the declaration of result.

The ICSE and ISC compartment examinations have been discontinued. Now, students have the option to appear in the improvement examination in a maximum of two subjects.

For further details, visit the concil's website.

Equip yourself with critical Generative AI skills with ISB's Leadership in AI programme for high performance in the workplace. Check details to know more!

Get latest news on Education along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
News / Education / Board Exams / ICSE, ISC Results 2024 Date, Time: CISCE Class 10th, 12th results tomorrow at 11 am
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On