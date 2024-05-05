ICSE, ISC Results 2024 Date, Time: CISCE Class 10th, 12th results tomorrow at 11 am

ICSE, ISC Results 2024 Date, Time: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Sunday informed that the results of its Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE or Class 10) and Indian School Certificate (ISC or Class 12) final examinations will be announced on Monday, May 6, at 11 am. Students can check the ICSE and ISC year 2024 exam results on the council's websites, cisce.org and results.cisce.org by providing the following information: ICSE, ISC Results 2024 Date: CISCE Class 10th, 12th results tomorrow at 11 am

Unique ID

Index Number

CAPTCHA (as shown on the screen).

In addition to the board websites, the results of ICSE and ISC will be available on the DigiLocker app and website, the council said.

How to check ICSE, ISC results 2024

Go to the council's website, cisce.org or results.cisce.org. Open the ICSE or ISC result link, as required. Enter your unique ID, index number and the security code displayed on the screen. Log in and check your board exam result.

This year’s CISCE final exams were surrounded by controversies, with the council postponing two papers. The ISC Chemistry paper, originally scheduled for February 26, was postponed to March 21 due to “unavoidable circumstances. Later, the council postponed the Class 12 Psychology examination after one exam centre reported the question paper packet was “lost”. The exam was scheduled for March 27 but was larter held on April 4.

The CISCE will allow students to apply for re-checking and re-evaluation of ICSE and ISC results. For re-checking, students must pay a fee of ₹1,000 per paper and for re-evaluation, they need to pay ₹1,500 per paper. The option will be activated on the council's website after the declaration of result.

The ICSE and ISC compartment examinations have been discontinued. Now, students have the option to appear in the improvement examination in a maximum of two subjects.

For further details, visit the concil's website.