ISC Chemistry exam postponed due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’, notice here

ISC Chemistry Exam 2024 Postponed: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations has postponed the ISC Chemistry Paper 1 (Theory) exam scheduled for Monday (February 26), hours before the scheduled time of 2 pm, citing “unforeseen circumstances.” The exam will be held on Thursday (March 21) at 2 pm, the council said. ICSE, ISC exams 2024 live updates ISC Chemistry exam postponed (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

The notice issued by Sangeeta Bhatiam, deputy secretary of the council, does not mention the reason behind this move.

The cancellation of the examination has caused inconvenience to thousands of students and their parents. They said that the council should give an explanation of why the examination was cancelled.

Some fear that this could be due to a paper leak.

Many of the students came to know about the postponement of the examination after they had reached the examination centre. In Lucknow, the mother of an ISC student who studies at City Montessori School, Lucknow received a WhatsApp message from the school at 12:47 pm that read: “Dear parents and students, kindly note that as per the circular from the Council the Chemistry exam scheduled for today 26th February has been postponed to 21st March due to unforeseen circumstances.”

Vikas Singh, who went to drop his niece to Loreto Convent Intermediate College for the said exam, said, “As soon as he reached the school with his niece they were informed at the gate that exam has been postponed and parents and family should take their ward back home.” The rest of the exams will continue as per the schedule, the school informed.

St Francis College, Lucknow, sent a notice to parents at 14.40 pm saying: Dear Parents/Students, today's ISC Chemistry paper 1 has been postponed to 21st March 2024. So students should not come to school for the exam today. Principal.”