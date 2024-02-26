ICSE, ISC Exams 2024 Live: Class 12 Chemistry, 10 History & Civics papers today
ICSE, ISC Exams 2024 Live Updates: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will conduct ISC or Class 12th Chemistry paper 1 (theory) examination today, February 26. The exam will begin at 2 pm and the duration of the paper is three hours. ICSE or Class 10th students will appear for the ICSE History and Civics (HCG paper 1) and History and Civics Thailand (HGT paper 1) exams. The duration of both papers are two hours and it will begin at 11 am. ...Read More
Students should sit in the exam hall five minutes before the exam starting time. Those who arrive late for the exam have to present a satisfactory explanation. Students who arrive more than 30 minutes late will be considered eligible to write their papers only under exceptional circumstances, the board said.
Follow this live blog for ICSE, ISC board exam paper analysis and more.
ICSE, ISC 2024: Exam day instructions
- Be seated in the exam hall five minutes before the paper starts.
- Answer only that number of questions as mentioned in the question paper.
- On the top-sheet of the answer Booklet, put your signature in the space provided for it. Write your UID (Unique Identification Number), Index Number and Subject clearly on the top sheet.Repeat this on the front sheet of each continuation booklet, loose maps, graph papers, etc.
- Write the question number clearly in the left-hand margin at the beginning of each answer. Read more
ICSE History, ISC Chemistry papers today
ICSE History exam will be held from 11 am to 1 pm and the ISC Chemistry exam will take place from 2 pm to 5 pm.