ICSE Class 10th final examination begins

ICSE, ISC Board Exam 2024: The Council For the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) started the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE or Class 10th) final examinations today, February 21. On the first day, ICSE students are appearing for the English paper 1 (English Language) examination. ICSE exam 2024 live updates. ICSE Class 10th final examination starts

ICSE final exams will end on March 28 with the Art paper 4 (Applied Art) examination.

ICSE 10th final examination 2024: Important instructions for students

Be seated in the exam hall five minutes before the paper starts.

If a candidate arrives late for the examination, s/he must give a satisfactory explanation and reason to the supervising examiner. Except in exceptional circumstances, a paper will not be given to a candidate who arrives more than half an hour late.

No candidate is allowed to leave the exam hall before the conclusion of the paper.

Ensure that you have the correct question paper. If an incorrect paper has been handed to you, or if the questions indicate that a map or any other stationery should also have been given to you, bring it to the attention of the supervising examiner immediately.

Answer only that number of questions as mentioned in the question paper.

On the top-sheet of the answer Booklet, put your signature in the space provided for it. Do not write or scribble anywhere on the top sheet.

Write on both sides of each sheet of the answer booklet unless the rubric of the question paper prohibits it. Leave a margin at both the right-hand and the left-hand edges. Begin the answer to each part of a question on a separate line.

Write your UID (Unique Identification Number), Index Number and Subject clearly on the top sheet of the answer booklet in the space provided. Repeat this on the front sheet of each continuation booklet, loose maps, graph papers, etc.

All entries on the answer booklet must be made with black/blue ball-point or fountain pen.

Write the question number clearly in the left-hand margin at the beginning of each answer. Do not copy the question. Be careful to use the same system of numbering as that used in the question paper. Leave a line after answering each question.

Neat handwriting and spelling will also be taken into account.

Pencils can be used only for diagrams. Bring mathematical and drawing instruments and colour pencils, as required.

The use of any electronic devices, hand, desk or other types of calculating machines is not permitted.

