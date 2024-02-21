ICSE, ISC Board Exams 2024 Live: CISCE to hold Class 10th English paper 1 today

ICSE, ISC Board Exam 2024 Live Updates: The Council For the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is holding the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE or Class 10th) final examinations from today, February 21. On the first day, the board will hold the English paper 1 (English Language) examination. Indian School Certificate (ISC or Class 12th) Mass Media and Communication, and Fashion Designing (Theory) examinations will also be held today....Read More

Students have been asked to sit in the exam hall five minutes before the starting time. Those who arrive minutes late for the exam must present a satisfactory explanation. Students who arrive more than 30 minutes late will be considered eligible to write their papers only under exceptional circumstances, the board said.

Follow this live blog for the latest updates on ICSE, ISC board examinations, paper analysis and more.