ICSE, ISC Board Exams 2024 Live: CISCE to hold Class 10th English paper 1 today
ICSE, ISC Board Exam 2024 Live Updates: The Council For the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is holding the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE or Class 10th) final examinations from today, February 21. On the first day, the board will hold the English paper 1 (English Language) examination. Indian School Certificate (ISC or Class 12th) Mass Media and Communication, and Fashion Designing (Theory) examinations will also be held today....Read More
Students have been asked to sit in the exam hall five minutes before the starting time. Those who arrive minutes late for the exam must present a satisfactory explanation. Students who arrive more than 30 minutes late will be considered eligible to write their papers only under exceptional circumstances, the board said.
Follow this live blog for the latest updates on ICSE, ISC board examinations, paper analysis and more.
CISCE exams 2024: Two ISC papers today
For ISC or Class 12th, CISCE will hold the following papers:
- Mass Media and Communication
- Fashion Designing (Theory)
ICSE board exam 2024 starts today
ICSE or Class 10th board exam conducted by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) begins today, February 21. The English Language or English paper 1 examination is scheduled for the first day.