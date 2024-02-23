ICSE, ISC Exams 2024 Live: CISCE Class 10 English Literature paper easy but tricky, says students

ICSE, ISC Exams 2024 Live Updates: The Council For the Indian School Certificate Examinations will conduct ICSE, ISC Exams 2024 in two shifts. ICSE or Class 10 examination was started at 11 am and concluded at 1 pm and ISC or Class 12 examination will begin at 2 pm and end at 5 pm....Read More

CISCE will conduct English Literature for Class 10 and Economics, Biotechnology Paper I exams for Class 12 today, February 23, 2024.

All the appearing candidates will have to sit in the exam hall five minutes before the starting time. Those who arrive minutes late for the exam must present a satisfactory explanation. In addition to the time indicated on the timetable for writing the paper, 15 minutes time is given for reading the question paper.

