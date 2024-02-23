ICSE, ISC Exams 2024 Live: CISCE Class 10 English Literature paper easy but tricky, says students
ICSE, ISC Exams 2024 Live Updates: The Council For the Indian School Certificate Examinations will conduct ICSE, ISC Exams 2024 in two shifts. ICSE or Class 10 examination was started at 11 am and concluded at 1 pm and ISC or Class 12 examination will begin at 2 pm and end at 5 pm....Read More
CISCE will conduct English Literature for Class 10 and Economics, Biotechnology Paper I exams for Class 12 today, February 23, 2024.
All the appearing candidates will have to sit in the exam hall five minutes before the starting time. Those who arrive minutes late for the exam must present a satisfactory explanation. In addition to the time indicated on the timetable for writing the paper, 15 minutes time is given for reading the question paper.
CISCE 10th Exam 2024: Student St. Xavier's High school in Patna expect good scores
Student of St. Xavier's High school in Patna said that the exam paper was easy. She is expecting around 90 score in English Literature.
ICSE Exam 2024: What students of St Joseph College said
Aabha Shukla, a student of St Joseph College said, “I knew almost all answers and completed it on time. I’m very happy. I hope all my papers will also go like this only.”
Khushi Ojha from same school said, “Our English Literature paper was moderate. One can easily score good grades if you have studied the whole year. It was joyful to solve the question paper.”
Nashra Zahid, another student from St Joseph said, “Our English Literature paper was not very difficult.”
CISCE 10th exam 2024: Review by English teacher
Shemam Yunus, a student of LMGC said, “The question paper was very easy, however there were a couple of MCQs which I found to be tricky. Overall, the questions were quite simple.”
Romilla Bunny, English teacher of LMGC said that it was an excellent paper. Reasoning questions were handled well. Moderate in difficulty, she said.
(With inputs from Rajeev Mullick, Lucknow)
CISCE 10th Exam 2024: Question paper analysis by La Martiniere Girls College student
Gauri Goel, a class 10 student of La Martiniere Girls College said that, “The question paper was easy and it covered the entire syllabus. Was able to complete the paper well on time. Our English teacher prepared us well.”
ICSE 10th Exam 2024: What students of Lucknow said
Lucknow students found ICSE English Literature Paper 2024 relatively easy with a few tricky questions. According to the students poetry section was easy.
“We were able to attempt the poetry section with ease. Most of us were able to comprehend the question effectively and finished the paper well in time,” said Keshvi Singh and Manas Mishra, students of City Montessori School, RDSO branch.
“The questions from the play were easy to comprehend and we were able to finish the paper well in time. Section A questions required thoughtfulness,” said Priyanka Srivastava, Devina Srivastava and Vailace, all students of CMS RDSO campus, Lucknow.
(With inputs from Rajeev Mullick, Lucknow)
CISCE 10th Exam 2024: Paper easy but tricky
CISCE 10th Exam 2024 concluded. The paper was easy but tricky, says students who appeared for the examination.
ICSE Board Exam 2024 for February 23, 2024 ends. The examination was conducted from 11 am to 1 pm.
ICSE Board Exam 2024: Here's what's not permitted
Use of any electronic devices, hand, desk or other types of calculating machines are not permitted.
ICSE 2024 board exam: Exam results
The ICSE and ISC results 2024 will be declared in the month of May 2024.
ICSE, ISC Exam 2024: Know about continuation booklets
The continuation booklets will be issued on request only after you have completed writing on all page of the answer booklet/ continuation booklet already issued.
CISCE Exams: How to download timetables
Visit the official website of CISCE at cisce.org.
Click on ICSE, ISC Board Exam 2024 timetables link available on the home page.
A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the dates.
Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
ISC Exam 2024: Blue or black pen allowed
Candidates are allowed to use a Black or Blue ball point pen or fountain pen for writing the answers. Pencils may be used only for diagrams. Mathematical and drawing instruments and coloured pencils for subjects needed should be carried by the examinee.
ICSE Class 10 Exam 2024: Last paper details
The Class 10 or ICSE examination will conclude on March 28, 2024, with Art Paper 4 (Applied Art).
ICSE Board Exam 2024: Important instruction
On the top sheet of the main answer booklet, candidates are required to put their signatures in the space provided for the purpose. UID, Index number and subject should be written clearly on the top sheet.
CISCE Board Exams 2024: 15 minutes extra time given to candidates
In addition to the time indicated on the timetable for writing the paper, 15 minutes time is given for reading the question paper.
ISC Exam 2024: Timings
ISC Exam 2024 will begin at 2 pm and will conclude at 5 pm today. The papers to be conducted today are Economics, Biotechnology.
ICSE Board Exam 2024: Timings
ICSE Board Exam 2024 will be conducted from 11 am to 1 pm today. The examination will be conducted across the country at various exam centres.
ICSE, ISC Exams 2024: Papers today
ICSE, ISC Exams 2024 will be conducted today at various exam centres across the country. Papers to be conducted today are:
ICSE: English Literature
ISC: Economics, Biotechnology Paper I