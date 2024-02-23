Edit Profile
New Delhi
Friday, Feb 23, 2024
    ICSE, ISC Exams 2024 Live: CISCE Class 10 English Literature paper easy but tricky, says students
    Live

    ICSE, ISC Exams 2024 Live: CISCE Class 10 English Literature paper easy but tricky, says students

    Feb 23, 2024 2:16 PM IST
    ICSE, ISC Exams 2024 Live Updates: Follow the blog for latest updates on CISCE Class 10, 12 exam, timings, analysis and more.
    ICSE, ISC Exams 2024 Live Updates: Follow the blog for latest updates on CISCE Class 10, 12 exam, timings, analysis and more.
    icse, isc board exams 2024 live updates: cisce class 10, 12 exams, timings, guidelines, paper analysis, latest news

    ICSE, ISC Exams 2024 Live Updates: The Council For the Indian School Certificate Examinations will conduct ICSE, ISC Exams 2024 in two shifts. ICSE or Class 10 examination was started at 11 am and concluded at 1 pm and ISC or Class 12 examination will begin at 2 pm and end at 5 pm....Read More

    CISCE will conduct English Literature for Class 10 and Economics, Biotechnology Paper I exams for Class 12 today, February 23, 2024.

    All the appearing candidates will have to sit in the exam hall five minutes before the starting time. Those who arrive minutes late for the exam must present a satisfactory explanation. In addition to the time indicated on the timetable for writing the paper, 15 minutes time is given for reading the question paper.

    Follow this live blog for the latest updates on ICSE, ISC board examinations, timings, guidelines, paper analysis and more.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Feb 23, 2024 2:10 PM IST

    CISCE 10th Exam 2024: Student St. Xavier's High school in Patna expect good scores

    Student of St. Xavier's High school in Patna said that the exam paper was easy. She is expecting around 90 score in English Literature.

    Feb 23, 2024 2:04 PM IST

    ICSE Exam 2024: What students of St Joseph College said

    Aabha Shukla, a student of St Joseph College said, “I knew almost all answers and completed it on time. I’m very happy. I hope all my papers will also go like this only.”

    Khushi Ojha from same school said, “Our English Literature paper was moderate. One can easily score good grades if you have studied the whole year. It was joyful to solve the question paper.”

    Nashra Zahid, another student from St Joseph said, “Our English Literature paper was not very difficult.”

    Feb 23, 2024 2:02 PM IST

    ICSE Class 10 Board Exam: Students coming out of exam centre

    Students coming out after appeared in the ICSE Board class 10th exam at an examination centre at St. Xavier's High school in Patna. (Santosh Kumar )
    Feb 23, 2024 1:58 PM IST

    CISCE 10th exam 2024: Review by English teacher

    Shemam Yunus, a student of LMGC said, “The question paper was very easy, however there were a couple of MCQs which I found to be tricky. Overall, the questions were quite simple.”

    Romilla Bunny, English teacher of LMGC said that it was an excellent paper. Reasoning questions were handled well. Moderate in difficulty, she said.

    (With inputs from Rajeev Mullick, Lucknow)

    Feb 23, 2024 1:57 PM IST

    ICSE exam 2024: Students of St. Xavier's High school in Patna

    Students coming out after appeared in the ICSE Board class 10th exam at an examination centre at St. Xavier's High school in Patna. (Santosh Kumar )
    Feb 23, 2024 1:55 PM IST

    CISCE 10th Exam 2024: Question paper analysis by La Martiniere Girls College student

    Gauri Goel, a class 10 student of La Martiniere Girls College said that, “The question paper was easy and it covered the entire syllabus. Was able to complete the paper well on time. Our English teacher prepared us well.”

    Feb 23, 2024 1:52 PM IST

    ICSE Board Exam 2024: Students coming out of exam hall

    Students coming out after appeared in the ICSE Board class 10th exam at an examination centre at St. Xavier's High school in Patna. (Santosh Kumar )
    Feb 23, 2024 1:49 PM IST

    ICSE 10th Exam 2024: What students of Lucknow said

    Lucknow students found ICSE English Literature Paper 2024 relatively easy with a few tricky questions. According to the students poetry section was easy.
    “We were able to attempt the poetry section with ease. Most of us were able to comprehend the question effectively and finished the paper well in time,” said Keshvi Singh and Manas Mishra, students of City Montessori School, RDSO branch.
    “The questions from the play were easy to comprehend and we were able to finish the paper well in time. Section A questions required thoughtfulness,” said Priyanka Srivastava, Devina Srivastava and Vailace, all students of CMS RDSO campus, Lucknow.

    (With inputs from Rajeev Mullick, Lucknow)

    Feb 23, 2024 1:46 PM IST

    CISCE 10th Exam 2024: Paper easy but tricky

    CISCE 10th Exam 2024 concluded. The paper was easy but tricky, says students who appeared for the examination.

    Feb 23, 2024 1:28 PM IST

    ICSE Board Exam 2024: Class 10 exam ends

    ICSE Board Exam 2024 for February 23, 2024 ends. The examination was conducted from 11 am to 1 pm.

    Feb 23, 2024 12:34 PM IST

    ICSE Board Exam 2024: Here's what's not permitted

    Use of any electronic devices, hand, desk or other types of calculating machines are not permitted.

    Feb 23, 2024 11:53 AM IST

    ICSE 2024 board exam: Exam results

    The ICSE and ISC results 2024 will be declared in the month of May 2024.

    Feb 23, 2024 11:39 AM IST

    ICSE, ISC Exam 2024: Know about continuation booklets

    The continuation booklets will be issued on request only after you have completed writing on all page of the answer booklet/ continuation booklet already issued.

    Feb 23, 2024 11:23 AM IST

    CISCE Exams: How to download timetables

    Visit the official website of CISCE at cisce.org.

    Click on ICSE, ISC Board Exam 2024 timetables link available on the home page.

    A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the dates.

    Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

    Feb 23, 2024 11:17 AM IST

    ISC Exam 2024: Blue or black pen allowed

    Candidates are allowed to use a Black or Blue ball point pen or fountain pen for writing the answers. Pencils may be used only for diagrams. Mathematical and drawing instruments and coloured pencils for subjects needed should be carried by the examinee.

    Feb 23, 2024 11:13 AM IST

    ICSE Class 10 Exam 2024: Last paper details

    The Class 10 or ICSE examination will conclude on March 28, 2024, with Art Paper 4 (Applied Art).

    Feb 23, 2024 11:09 AM IST

    ICSE Board Exam 2024: Important instruction

    On the top sheet of the main answer booklet, candidates are required to put their signatures in the space provided for the purpose. UID, Index number and subject should be written clearly on the top sheet.

    Feb 23, 2024 11:05 AM IST

    CISCE Board Exams 2024: 15 minutes extra time given to candidates

    In addition to the time indicated on the timetable for writing the paper, 15 minutes time is given for reading the question paper.

    Feb 23, 2024 11:01 AM IST

    ISC Exam 2024: Timings

    ISC Exam 2024 will begin at 2 pm and will conclude at 5 pm today. The papers to be conducted today are Economics, Biotechnology.

    Feb 23, 2024 10:57 AM IST

    ICSE Board Exam 2024: Timings

    ICSE Board Exam 2024 will be conducted from 11 am to 1 pm today. The examination will be conducted across the country at various exam centres.

    Feb 23, 2024 10:53 AM IST

    ICSE, ISC Exams 2024: Papers today

    ICSE, ISC Exams 2024 will be conducted today at various exam centres across the country. Papers to be conducted today are:

    ICSE: English Literature

    ISC: Economics, Biotechnology Paper I

