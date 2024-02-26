ICSE History Analysis: Lucknow students find paper balanced, easy

The ICSE History and Civics paper was easy and balanced, students in Lucknow said after appearing in the examination. They said that while most of the MCQs were direct but there were some which required some thinking and analysis. ICSE, ISC board exam 2024 live updates Students of City Montessori School RDSO branch Lucknow

“In Section B all questions were direct and required to the point answers,” said Rohi Sachan and Vibhor Vikram of CMS Kanpur Road Campus. The duo said, "Certain MCQs had confusing distractors but overall it was very easy and scoring paper."

On the other hand Aarna Bajpai of CMS Kanpur Road Campus said,"The paper seemed easy as most of the topics that had come were extensively practiced in the class." Over all, the students seemed quite happy and satisfied with the paper.

Students of the City Montessori School RDSO branch said that ICSE History and Civics question paper was moderate. They said it was based on the solid understanding of the historical events and concepts. According to them thorough reading was required to ensure a clear understanding before attempting the answers.

Nitin Singh, a student said, “The questions in Section-A were well balanced. The MCQs covered a range of topics and required solid understanding of historical concepts. The short questions were thoughtfully framed,testing both factual knowledge.”

Satvik Rao, a student of CMS RDSO branch said, “Section-B presented a good mix of long questions, encompassing different periods and themes in History. The questions were clear and concise allowing students to showcase their in-depth understanding.”

“The paper offered a fair challenge, ensuring a comprehensive assessment of our knowledge,” said Agastya Singh, Shristhi and Aarav Rastogi all students from the same school.