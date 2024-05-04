IPL 2024, RCB vs GT IPL Live Score: Bengaluru aim for double vs Titans; Virat Kohli eyes top spot in Orange Cap list

IPL 2024, RCB vs GT IPL Live Score: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans: RCB and GT are both clinging to hopes of securing a coveted playoff berth as they meet on Saturday in Bengaluru. With just a handful of matches remaining, their fate hangs in the balance as they prepare to battle on Saturday; while RCB are at the bottom of the points table with only three wins so far, Titans are only marginally better with four wins....Read More

Despite their dismal standings, the faltering performances of heavyweights like Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals, both with ten points each, have provided a glimmer of hope to both sides. For RCB, recent victories have injected a much-needed dose of confidence into their ranks, with skipper Faf du Plessis leading from the front with inspired performances in their last two outings.

Emerging talents like Will Jacks and Cameron Green have stepped up to the occasion, showcasing their potential to be match-winners in their own right. However, RCB's success hinges not only on their batting prowess but also on the consistency of their bowling unit. While stalwarts like Virat Kohli continue to pile on the runs, the onus falls on the likes of Mohammed Siraj and Yash Dayal to tighten their lines and deliver crucial breakthroughs when it matters most.

On the flip side, the Gujarat Titans find themselves grappling with a host of issues, both with bat and ball. Despite the form of Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan at the top of the order, GT's middle and lower order have failed to fire consistently, leaving the team vulnerable in crunch situations.

The lacklustre performance of marquee players like David Miller and Rahul Tewatia has only compounded their woes, triggering concerns about the team's batting depth. Similarly, the bowling department has struggled to make an impact, with star spinner Rashid Khan enduring a forgettable campaign thus far. With just eight wickets to his name across ten matches, Khan's lack of penetration has exposed GT's inability to apply pressure on opposition batters.

As the stakes continue to rise, time is running out for both RCB and GT and from here on, every match is a must-win game for them. The margin of errors is dwindling, and both teams will look to produce their best cricket as they meet in Bengaluru tonight.