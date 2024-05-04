IPL 2024, RCB vs GT IPL Live Score: Bengaluru aim for double vs Titans; Virat Kohli eyes top spot in Orange Cap list
Royal Challengers Bengaluru will look to capitalise on the momentum and inflict a double blow on Gujarat Titans on Saturday.
IPL 2024, RCB vs GT IPL Live Score: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans: RCB and GT are both clinging to hopes of securing a coveted playoff berth as they meet on Saturday in Bengaluru. With just a handful of matches remaining, their fate hangs in the balance as they prepare to battle on Saturday; while RCB are at the bottom of the points table with only three wins so far, Titans are only marginally better with four wins....Read More
Despite their dismal standings, the faltering performances of heavyweights like Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals, both with ten points each, have provided a glimmer of hope to both sides. For RCB, recent victories have injected a much-needed dose of confidence into their ranks, with skipper Faf du Plessis leading from the front with inspired performances in their last two outings.
Emerging talents like Will Jacks and Cameron Green have stepped up to the occasion, showcasing their potential to be match-winners in their own right. However, RCB's success hinges not only on their batting prowess but also on the consistency of their bowling unit. While stalwarts like Virat Kohli continue to pile on the runs, the onus falls on the likes of Mohammed Siraj and Yash Dayal to tighten their lines and deliver crucial breakthroughs when it matters most.
On the flip side, the Gujarat Titans find themselves grappling with a host of issues, both with bat and ball. Despite the form of Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan at the top of the order, GT's middle and lower order have failed to fire consistently, leaving the team vulnerable in crunch situations.
The lacklustre performance of marquee players like David Miller and Rahul Tewatia has only compounded their woes, triggering concerns about the team's batting depth. Similarly, the bowling department has struggled to make an impact, with star spinner Rashid Khan enduring a forgettable campaign thus far. With just eight wickets to his name across ten matches, Khan's lack of penetration has exposed GT's inability to apply pressure on opposition batters.
As the stakes continue to rise, time is running out for both RCB and GT and from here on, every match is a must-win game for them. The margin of errors is dwindling, and both teams will look to produce their best cricket as they meet in Bengaluru tonight.
Head to Head
Both teams have met each other 4 times and are now tied at 2 wins each in the head-to-head after RCB won their previous match against GT at Narendra Modi Stadium and will look to continue the momentum. Both teams are coming after a long break and RCB will be riding high on confidence after recent results.
FAF vs RASHID - Mega Battler
The mega battle to look out for will be between Faf du Plessis and Rashid tonight. The Afghanistan spinner holds a tremendous record in front of the RCB captain and he will look to maintain it when the two teams lock horns on Saturday night.
FAF vs RASHID in T20s
Innings - 9
Dismissals - 3
Balls - 51
Runs - 37
SR - 72.5
RCB's playoff hopes hanging by a thread
With four games to go in RCB's IPL season, head coach Andy Flower is firmly keeping the faith. "Playoff hopes are still alive and that is a brilliant position, obviously we would have liked to have been much closer to the playoffs than we are but we are still there, the chances are still there and we are still believing," he said.
Will Virat Kohli reclaim the Orange Cap?
Virat Kohli will look to reclaim his orange cap in the clash against the Titans. He was pipped by Ruturaj Gaikwad recently who is just nine runs ahead of him. Kohli has been in incredible form, with half-centuries in the last two matches. He also remained unbeaten in the last clash against the Titans.

KOHLI vs TITANS - 4 innings, 302 runs, 3 fifties, SR - 142.5
KOHLI vs TITANS - 4 innings, 302 runs, 3 fifties, SR - 142.5
Titans - THE SLOWEST BATTING UNIT IN IPL 2024
The Titans batting unit have failed to put up a collective effort on the field this season. Shubman Gill has failed to find consistency this season which is a reason they are amongst the worst batting performers this season in IPL.

GT - THE SLOWEST BATTING UNIT IN IPL 2024

Worst run-rate this season:

GT - 8.5
LSG - 9
CSK - 9.3
PBKS - 9.3

- GT also have the lowest run-rate in the PP this season (7.9)
GT - THE SLOWEST BATTING UNIT IN IPL 2024
Worst run-rate this season:
GT - 8.5
LSG - 9
CSK - 9.3
PBKS - 9.3
- GT also have the lowest run-rate in the PP this season (7.9)
RCB - THE WORST BOWLING UNIT IN IPL 2024
IPL 2024, RCB vs GT IPL Live Score, Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans: Royal Challengers Bengaluru have failed to find their ideal bowling combination in this season of IPL and have made constant changes in their attack over the 10 matches. However, the win in the last two matches might change their mindset a bit now.
RCB - THE WORST BOWLING UNIT IN IPL 2024
45 - FEWEST WICKETS
10.4 - HIGHEST ECONOMY RATE
44.2 - THE WORST BOWLING AVERAGE
25.4 - THE WORST BOWLING STRIKE RATE
- No RCB bowler has bagged 10 wickets this season. Every other franchise has at least one bowler with 10+ wickets.
Kings vs Price 2.0
It will be King vs Prince 2.0 this season, Kohli won the first battle at Narendra Modi Stadium and now the battlefield is M Chinnaswamy Stadium where RCB have failed to play quality cricket despite it being their homeground. Faf du Plessis and Co. have won their last two matches and riding high on confidence. They will look to move up on points table afte staying at the bottom for weeks.
Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of IPL 2024 Match 52, Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans! Both teams have had a disappointing campaign so far, and despite being at the bottom of the table, the momentum is with RCB, thanks to wins in their past two matches.