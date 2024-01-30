 Boney Kapoor-backed company wins bid to develop International Film City in Noida - Hindustan Times
News / India and the Elections / Boney Kapoor-backed company wins bid to develop International Film City in Noida

Boney Kapoor-backed company wins bid to develop International Film City in Noida

ByHT News Desk
Jan 30, 2024 05:45 PM IST

The financial bid for the Film City project was opened on Tuesday afternoon by the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority.

Bayview Projects, a firm backed by filmmaker Boney Kapoor and real estate developer Bhutani Group on Tuesday bagged a contract to develop a Film City Uttar Pradesh's Noida, PTI reported on Tuesday.

Filmmaker Boney Kapoor.(Manoj Verma/Hindustan Times)
Filmmaker Boney Kapoor.(Manoj Verma/Hindustan Times)

The financial bid for the project was opened on Tuesday afternoon by the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA), under the Uttar Pradesh government.

"M/s Bayview Projects LLP (Boney Kapoor and Bhutani Group) will develop the International Film City in the Yamuna Expressway area after making the highest bid for the Film City," a brief statement issued by YEIDA said.

An unidentified official quoted by PTI said that the selection of the concessionaire remains to be approved by the state government before any land is allotted for the development of the project.

Boney Bayview Projects was competing against Super Cassettes Industries Private Limited (T-series), Supersonic Technobuild Private Limited (backed by film star Akshay Kumar, Maddock Films, and others), and 4 Lions Films Private Limited (backed by filmmaker KC Bokadia and others) to develop the film city.

The four firms offered their presentation about their development model and other details of their respective projects on Saturday before the committee that was headed by Manoj Kumar Singh, the additional chief secretary of the Uttar Pradesh government and state’s infrastructure and industrial development committee.

Film City in Noida

The Film City is to be built in a public-private partnership and is envisaged in over 1,000 acres (230 acres in the first phase) of land along the Yamuna Expressway near Noida.

On September 30 last year, Yeida opened a global tender inviting bids from film-makers interested in the project and develop the film city at Sector 21. It had fixed January 5, 2024, as the last date to submit bids.

In phase 1, the company finalised will be tasked to develop the film city project on 230 acres of land. Yeida has earmarked a total of 1,000 acres of land in Sector 21 for this ambitious project.

As per the Detailed Project Report (DPR), the developer will have to pay 144 crore as security money before development begins at the site. The high-level committee, headed by UP chief secretary DS Mishra, has approved the DPR for the progress on this crucial project. The developer will get 90 years to develop this project spread on 1,000 acres in Sector 21 located in close proximity to the Jewar airport site, the DPR said.

