News / India And The Elections / BRS leader K Kavitha takes ‘Election Gandhi’ dig at Rahul Gandhi ahead of Telangana campaign

BRS leader K Kavitha takes ‘Election Gandhi’ dig at Rahul Gandhi ahead of Telangana campaign

ByManjiri Chitre
Oct 18, 2023 01:49 PM IST

Telangana is set to go to polls on November 30, and the results will be declared on December 3

BRS leader K Kavitha on Wednesday took a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi ahead of his poll campaign in Telangana as she called him ‘Election Gandhi’.

BRS leader Kalvakuntla Kavitha (HT File)
BRS leader Kalvakuntla Kavitha (HT File)

“There is an atmosphere of elections in Telangana...Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi are coming here today. They never do what the Congress party says. I would call Rahul Gandhi 'Election Gandhi' because he visits the state only during elections,” Kavitha, who is the daughter of Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, told news agency ANI.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Also read: Cong may offer 10gm of gold, 1L to women for marriage in Telangana

Telangana is set to go to polls on November 30, and the results will be declared on December 3.

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will kickstart their three-day campaign on Wednesday with a bus yatra and cover eight constituencies. According to reports, the two leaders will arrive at Begumpet airport at 3:30 pm via a special flight and leave for Ramappa temple by helicopter. After offering prayers at the shrine, they will launch a bus yatra and address a rally, reported PTI citing party sources.

While Priyanka Gandhi will return to Delhi after the rally later in the day, Rahul Gandhi will continue to attend events in the southern state.

Also read: Telangana assembly election: 3 Lok Sabha MPs, all 5 sitting legislators of Congress enter fray

On Thursday, Rahul Gandhi will meet with workers of the state-run mining firm Singareni Collieries and attend public meetings at Peddapalli and Karimnagar. On Friday, he will take part in a meeting of farmers at Jagtial and attend programs at other places, reported PTI. He is also expected to visit Nizam Sugar Factory in Bodhan and interact with turmeric and sugarcane farmers at Armoor.

(With inputs from PTI)

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 18, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out