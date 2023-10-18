BRS leader K Kavitha takes ‘Election Gandhi’ dig at Rahul Gandhi ahead of Telangana campaign

BRS leader K Kavitha on Wednesday took a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi ahead of his poll campaign in Telangana as she called him ‘Election Gandhi’. BRS leader Kalvakuntla Kavitha (HT File)

“There is an atmosphere of elections in Telangana...Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi are coming here today. They never do what the Congress party says. I would call Rahul Gandhi 'Election Gandhi' because he visits the state only during elections,” Kavitha, who is the daughter of Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, told news agency ANI.

Telangana is set to go to polls on November 30, and the results will be declared on December 3.

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will kickstart their three-day campaign on Wednesday with a bus yatra and cover eight constituencies. According to reports, the two leaders will arrive at Begumpet airport at 3:30 pm via a special flight and leave for Ramappa temple by helicopter. After offering prayers at the shrine, they will launch a bus yatra and address a rally, reported PTI citing party sources.

While Priyanka Gandhi will return to Delhi after the rally later in the day, Rahul Gandhi will continue to attend events in the southern state.

On Thursday, Rahul Gandhi will meet with workers of the state-run mining firm Singareni Collieries and attend public meetings at Peddapalli and Karimnagar. On Friday, he will take part in a meeting of farmers at Jagtial and attend programs at other places, reported PTI. He is also expected to visit Nizam Sugar Factory in Bodhan and interact with turmeric and sugarcane farmers at Armoor.

(With inputs from PTI)

