Chhattisgarh assembly polls: AAP releases fourth list of candidates. Check list

ByManjiri Chitre
Oct 23, 2023

On Friday, AAP released a list of 37-star campaigners for the Chhattisgarh polls.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday night released its fourth list of 12 candidates for the upcoming Chhattisgarh assembly elections. The Arvind Kejriwal-led party has released a total of 45 candidates so far for the 90-member Chhattisgarh Assembly - which is set to go to polls in two phases on November 7 and 17. The results will be declared on December 3.

Delhi chief minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal
Read more: Kejriwal promises PESA implementation in Chhattisgarh if AAP voted to power

Here is the list of 12 candidates in AAP's fourth list:

  1. Dev Ganesh Tekam - Samri constituency
  2. Alexandar - Lundra
  3. Munna Toppo - Sitapur
  4. Prakash Toppo - Jashpur
  5. Gopal Bapudia - Raigarh
  6. Sobram Singh Saima - Pali-Tanakhar
  7. Parmeshwar Prashad Sandey - Janjgir Champa
  8. Neelam Dhruv - Khallari
  9. Santosh Yadu - Baloda Bazar
  10. Vijay Gurubaxani - Raipur North
  11. Parmananad Jangde - Arang
  12. Bhagirath Manjhi - Bindrawagarh

On Friday, AAP released a list of 37-star campaigners for the Chhattisgarh polls. The list includes Delhi chief minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, AAP MP Sanjay Singh, and party leader Manish Sisodia, among others.

Also read: Kejriwal unveils poll guarantees in Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh

Notably, Sanjay Singh and Manish Sisodia whose names are placed in the third and fifth place in the star campaigner list are currently lodged in jail in the alleged liquor scam case. Apart from ministers from Delhi and Punjab, AAP MP Raghav Chadha and cricketer Harbhajan Singh have been named in the list.

In 2018, AAP fielded 85 candidates in Chhattisgarh but failed to win any seats. The Congress scored a landslide victory, winning 68 seats of the 90 seats - toppling the BJP from the seat of power after 15 years. The BJP managed to bag only 15 seats. Meanwhile, the JCC (J) and the BSP bagged five and two seats, respectively.

