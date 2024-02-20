Lok Sabha polls: In third list, SP announces candidature of Shivpal Yadav, four others

The Samajwadi Party (SP) on Tuesday announced the candidature of Shivpal Singh Yadav and four others in Uttar Pradesh for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Shivpal, the SP's national general secretary and uncle of party chief Akhilesh Yadav, will contest from Badaun, the list shows. Samajwadi Party general secretary Shivpal Yadav (HT File Photo)

This the SP's third list for the Lok Sabha elections, and comes a day after the second one was released. The party, which aims to contest in alliance with the Congress as part of the opposition INDIA bloc, announced 16 candidates in the first list, and 11 in the second.

Uttar Pradesh, the country's most populous state, sends 80 members – the highest – to the 543-seat Lok Sabha, and is, therefore, extremely crucial for political parties.

Who is contesting from where?

Besides Shivpal Singh Yadav, the list has names of Iqra Hasan (Kairana), Praveen Singh Aron (Bareilly), Ajendra Singh Rajput (Hamirpur) and Surendra Singh Patel (Varanasi).

Varanasi, incidentally, is the parliamentary constituency of prime minister Narendra Modi, and elected him in both 2014 and 2019. The PM is likely to contest from here this time too.

Additionally, Badaun was first allotted to Dharmendra Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav's cousin. The former's name featured in the first list.

The Lok Sabha polls will be held in April-May. PM Modi's BJP, which governs Uttar Pradesh as well, is seeking a third straight term at the Centre.