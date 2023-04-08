'Godse India's first terrorist': Owaisi asks what if Laden's photo…

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi slammed the Hyderabad Police on Friday and said the police in the city did not take any action against those who displayed Nathuram Godse's portraits during a Ram Navami procession. Police would have broken the doors of the house if somebody carried the image of Osama bin Laden and said Hyderabad has become the hotbed of terrorists because of Majlis, Owaisi said.

Asaduddin Owaisi said Godse's portraits were displayed in Hyderabad during Ram Navami procession.

"Someone says I will make 'Hindu Rashtra'... In Hyderabad, Nathuram Godse's photo was displayed. I don't understand. The name of India's first terrorist was Nathuram Godse who killed Gandhi... They are dancing with his photo. Who are these people who are dancing in Hyderabad with Godse's photo?" Owaisi said.

"Who are these people dancing with the photo of Godse who killed Gandhi? Godse is the first terrorist of India. Tell me, what is your connection with him," Owaisi asked. “They were so silent as if they saw their bhaijaan's photo on television,” Owaisi said.

"A madrassa was set on fire in Bihar and there is a secular government in the state. And when I contest the election there, they say why you are contesting the election. Why are you silent now that a madrassa has been set on fire? How could you droop so low?" Owaisi said taking a dig at Nitish Kumar.

“The chief minister there is sometimes this side and sometimes that side. He said nothing because he is secular. He says Owaisi is an agent. Arey Nitish Kumar, are you sitting in front of the court that you will give a certificate of who is an agent or not? I am in a team of poor people. Whether I win an election or lose is the decision of Allah, no one can buy me.” Owaisi said.

