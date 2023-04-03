'Govt can arrest Amritpal Singh, but...': Wife Kirandeep Kaur on manhunt, whereabouts

While Amritpal Singh remained at large despite a massive manhunt, the pro-Khalistan leader's wife Kirandeep Kaur defended him and his activities, claiming that it was "illegal" the way the police were trying to detain the fugitive self-styled preacher.

Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh and his wife Kirandeep Kaur.

In a recent interview with The Week, Kirandeep claimed she did not know about Amritpal Singh's whereabouts. She, however, said she would not leave him at any cost. She said there is no contact with him and she wanted him back home safely.

"Amrit had told me anything could happen anytime. He was [aware of it]. If the government is against him, it can arrest him, but he never told me that he could be [pursued] in such a way. The way it is being done is illegal and it is not the correct way to try to detain someone," The Week quoted Kirandeep as saying.

Kirandeep, 29, a UK-based NRI, is reportedly on the Punjab Police radar as her name has allegedly figured in garnering funds from foreign shores for his activities and organisation 'Waris Punjab De' of which Amritpal Singh, 30, is the head.

Speaking on the allegation, Kirandeep said, “I am not going to run away from this situation. Allegations that I have links in the UK or that I am doing something illegal. I am here (in India) legally, I can stay here for 180 days. I have been here for two months already. I will not go against the law and will not overstay beyond the stipulated period. This is my home now.”

Kirandeep and Amritpal got married in February in a simple ceremony, months after the latter was made the chief of ‘Waris Punjab De’, the outfit formed by late actor-activist Deep Sidhu.

When asked where she first met him, Kirandeep said she had been following Amritpal on Instagram for a year. "I saw that he was popular and his posts were being shared by many people. I sent him an appreciation message and told him that what he was doing was very good. I said he was powerful in his approach and that I would support him. It was just a supportive message," she said.

Kirandeep, however, said she never travelled with him for his programmes. "He always wanted me to be safe. That is why he did not want to take me along during his programmes. I could still step out since no one recognised me and all the hate hitting him would not hit me," Amritpal's wife said.

But did she know about his preaching activities before they met? Kirandeep said, “Yes, I messaged him regarding one of the projects he was doing. He was about to go live on Instagram to discuss the issue of raising our voices for Sikhism and saving our language. That was how we got in touch.”

Kirandeep also Amritpal had told her that there was always a risk because he was preaching about Sikhism and “the government did not like it”. “He told me that if he had to choose between the panth and our relationship, the panth would come first. I always knew that I was his second priority,” she said.

Amritpal is on the run since March 18, the day Punjab Police launched a massive manhunt for him. The crackdown came almost over three weeks after Amritpal's supporters stormed Ajnala police station in Amritsar on February 23 demanding the release of one of his close aides, Lovepreet Toofan.

