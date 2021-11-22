‘So much love’: Kejriwal accepts Punjab auto driver’s dinner invite, rides in his vehicle

After a dinner invitation from an auto-rickshaw driver in Punjab’s Ludhiana on Monday, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal accepted the offer and hopped on to his vehicle to go to his house.

"Dilip Tiwari invited us with all his heart to his house for dinner today. His family gave us so much love. The food was very tasty. I have invited his entire family to eat a meal at my home in Delhi,” Kejriwal tweet, roughly translated from Hindi, read.

Tiwari invited Arvind Kejriwal to his home as the Aam Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and other leaders met with a large group of auto-rickshaw drivers during a campaign event in the Ludhiana city of Punjab, where assembly elections are scheduled to be held early next year.

"I am a big fan of yours. I am an auto-wallah. Sir, you help auto drivers a lot. Sir, will you come for a meal to this poor auto-wallah's home? I am inviting you dil se (from the heart),” Tiwari said.

"Absolutely, tonight?" Kejriwal asked to a loud cheer from the room. "Tonight only," Tiwari replied. Kejriwal then asked whether he could bring his party’s leaders Bhagwant Mann and Harpal Singh Cheema.

“I was sooo touched when an auto driver invited me for dinner to his house. We will certainly go there for dinner tonite,” he tweeted after accepting the invitation.

The AAP later tweeted a video showing Kejriwal, Mann and Cheema in Tiwari’s auto-rickshaw and also posted photographs showing them eating at his house.

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal described Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi as "fake Kejriwal" and alleged that he copied his agenda without implementing it.

"Whatever I promise in Punjab, he announces the same thing after two days. He does not implement it because he is fake," said Kejriwal.

Kejriwal will visit several places in the poll-bound state in the next one month to rally support for his party under the AAP's Mission Punjab. He will address a press conference in Amritsar on Tuesday and attend and programme in the holy city.