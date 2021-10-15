1 dead, 16 injured in Chhattisgarh as car ploughs into religious procession

In a shocking incident reminding of what recently happened in Lakhimpur Kheri, a speeding car on Friday rammed a religious procession in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur leading to the death of one. 16 others have been injured. Block medical officer James Minj said one body was brought to the hospital, while 16 others received an injury in the incident. Two of them have been referred to other hospitals after an x-ray that established fracture, he said.

Chief minister Bhupesh Baghel has issued a statement, terming the incident heart-reding. "The culprits have been arrested. Action has been taken against police officers who appeared to be responsible. An inquiry has been ordered. Nobody will be spared," the CM said. Both the arrested - Bablu Vishwakarma and Shishupal Sahu - are residents of Madhya Pradesh and was passing through Chhattisgarh, Jashpur SP office said.

The video of the incident being shared on social media has shaken social media users as the speeding car is seen coming at a great speed without any horn while the religious procession was going on with the music. People clad in red clothes can be seen falling as the speeding car ploughs into the procession and zooms ahead. As evident from the video, the incident created commotion and the people chased the car.

The killer car is a Mahindra Xylo with a Madhya Pradesh number plate. Details of the car with the Madhya Pradesh transport department shows the owner's name as Kameshwar Singh of Amlai district.

The car which rammed into the religious procession was found deserted, at a distance.

A photo of the car left with its rear windshield broken has also surfaced.

The video is a grim reminder of the Lakhimpur Kheri incident in which a car mowed down farmers in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri. Union minister Ajay Mishra Teni's son Ashish Mishra has been arrested in connection with the incident as a prime accused as FIR says he was inside the speeding car.

