1 dead, 6 injured in explosion at textile factory in Maharashtra's Palghar

One person was killed and six others were injured in a massive blast at a textile factory in Tarapur industrial area of Maharashtra's Palghar district. One person is missing in the bkast which took place on Saturday.

Palghar district Disaster Management Cell chief Vivekanand Kadam said the incident occurred around 6am. The sound of the explosion was so loud that it was heard four to five kilometers away. The explosion triggered a major fire at the unit located in Tarapur MIDC, Boisar, he said, reports news agency PTI.

Kadam said that the fire brigade personnel and police rushed to the spot on being alerted and launched a rescue operation, adding that the explosion occurred in one of the units of the factory "The blaze has been brought under control and the cooling operation is underway," he added.

(With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON