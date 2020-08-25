e-paper
1 dead after landslide in Jammu-Srinagar highway; traffic movement blocked

1 dead after landslide in Jammu-Srinagar highway; traffic movement blocked

Traffic movement was also blocked due to the landslide at Jammu’s Dalwas-Ramban area. Traffic National Highway requested people not to travel without confirming the status of the road from TCU (Traffic Control Units) Ramban, Jammu, Srinagar and Udhampur.

india Updated: Aug 25, 2020 11:11 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
This is the second time the highway was closed for traffic due to landslides.
At least one person was killed on Tuesday after a landslide on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway following heavy rainfall in Ramban district of the Union territory, officials said.

The person from the nomad family was buried along with livestock under the debris at Jammu’s Mahore.

Traffic movement was also blocked due to the landslide at Jammu’s Dalwas-Ramban area. Traffic National Highway requested people not to travel without confirming the status of the road from TCU (Traffic Control Units) Ramban, Jammu, Srinagar and Udhampur.

This is the second time the highway was closed for traffic due to landslides. The Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed for traffic on August 14 due to a massive landslide in Ramban district that left more than 200 vehicles stranded, an official said.

