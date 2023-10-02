Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
1 more dies, Nilgiris bus accident toll reaches 9

ByHT Correspondent, Chennai
Oct 02, 2023 08:18 AM IST

According to preliminary investigation, the incident took place because the driver lost control of the vehicle and it veered off the road.

The toll in the tourist bus accident that took place in Nilgiris district of Tamil Nadu on Saturday night rose to nine on Sunday with the death of one more woman, police said.

Police personnel at the site where a bus fell into a gorge near Coonoor on Saturday, in Nilgiris district on Sunday. (PTI)

On Saturday, a bus carrying 60 tourists plunged into a 100 feet gorge, killing eight people. According to police, the bus was on its way from Coonoor to Tenkasi when it met with the accident. The passengers who were onboard the bus were returning home from a tour in Ooty.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed grief over the loss of lives in the bus accident and prayed for the recovery of the injured in the incident. “Pained by the loss of lives due to a bus accident near Coonoor in Nilgiris district, Tamil Nadu. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I pray that the injured recover soon. An ex-gratia of 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. Those injured would be given 50,000,” Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) posted on X.

The deceased were identified as Nithin Kanna (15), Padmarai (58), Elango (64), Murugesan (65) Kowsalya (29), Jaya (40), Kala (42), Thangam (50) and Muppidathi (67).

Tamil Nadu health minister M Subramaniam and tourism minister K Ramachandran on Sunday handed over an ex-gratia amount of 2 lakh from the CM Relief Fund to each of the two people who suffered grievous injuries. Thet two are admitted at the government hospital in Coimbatore. The government also released 50,000 for the 32 people who suffered minor injuries. They are being treated at the Coonoor government hospital. “The condition of all of them is said to be stable,” the health minister said.

