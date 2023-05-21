Home / India News / 1 pilgrim dead, 14 injured as vehicle overturns in J-K’s Reasi

1 pilgrim dead, 14 injured as vehicle overturns in J-K’s Reasi

PTI |
May 21, 2023 02:54 PM IST

The accident took place near Murree on the outskirts of Katra.

A vehicle carrying Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrims overturned in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, leaving one person dead and 14 others injured, police said.

Rescue teams near the accident spot. ( Representational image)
Rescue teams near the accident spot. ( Representational image)

The vehicle was on its way to Jammu from Katra, the base camp for the pilgrims visiting the shrine atop Trikuta hills, the officials said.

