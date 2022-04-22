Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
1 security personnel dies in action, 6 injured in encounter in J&K's Sunjwan

The encounter in Sunjwan took place amid heightened security arrangements in Jammu and Kashmir, two days ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to Samba district.
One security force jawan died in line of duty and four jawans injured in the encounter in Sunjwan area of Jammu.(ANI)
Published on Apr 22, 2022 07:21 AM IST
ByHT News Desk | Edited by Kunal Gaurav

One security personnel died and six others got injured during a counterterrorism operation near an Army camp in the Sunjwan area of Jammu early Friday, news agencies reported. The deceased jawan has been identified as CISF ASI SP Patel.

The police's Special Operations Group and the CRPF launched a joint search operation in the area adjacent to the sprawling Sunjwan military station. Around 3.45am, the search party was fired upon by terrorists hiding inside a house, triggering a fierce gunfight.

A senior police officer informed that the operation is still underway and more reinforcements have been rushed to the area.

"We believe that one terrorist has been killed in the exchange of fire and his body is lying inside the house," he said.

The injured jawans have been identified as head constable Balraj Singh, SPO Sahil Sharma, head constable Pramod Patra, constable Amir Soran, constable Bittal and head constable SK Balian.

Mukesh Singh, ADGP Jammu Zone, said that the security forces had cordoned off the area and launched a search operation upon receiving specific information about the presence of two heavily armed terrorists, reported PTI. Officials said that the terrorists, likely belonging to the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) outfit, were planning to carry out a major strike in the city, according to PTI. 

The presence of terrorists near a military station is a major concern for security agencies ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to the Samba district. PM Modi's Sunday rally at Palli village in the Samba district is barely 20 to 24 kms from the place of the encounter.

The administration has suspended internet services in the area.

Meanwhile, four terrorists, including top Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Yousuf Kantroo, have been gunned down in another counterterrorism operation in Kashmir's Baramulla. Kantroo was named in at least 14 FIRs for his involvement in the killings of civilians and security forces personnel, including special police officer (SPO) Mohd Ishfaq Dar and a soldier, Mohd Sameer Malla, who died on March 7 due to torture.

The counterterrorism operation, which started Thursday night after receiving information about their presence in the area, is still underway.

(With inputs from agencies)

 

