10 dead, dozens trapped: What happened in Himachal's Kinnaur
india news

10 dead, dozens trapped: What happened in Himachal's Kinnaur

The 30-seater bus was moving from Murang to Haridwar and has not been traced so far. It might have fallen into the Sutlej river.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON AUG 11, 2021 06:48 PM IST
The vehicles buried under the debris at Negulsari in the Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday,(HT photo)

The toll of the landslide at Kinnaur in Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday rose to 10 as the rescue operation is going on. The number could go up, rescue officials said. Over 50 people are feared trapped, officials said. Around 10 people have been rescued. A 30-seater Himachal Road Transport Corporation bus, a truck and four cars came under the rubble of the landslide which took place around noon. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah talked to Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jairam Thakur and assured all possible help from the Centre.

Where did the landslide take place?

The landslide took place at the Reckong Peo- Shimla Highway near Nugulsari in Kinnaur. The bus was moving from Murang to Haridwar and has not been traced so far. It might have fallen into the Sutlej river.

Recent landslides in Himachal Pradesh

Early this month, a landslide hit Himachal Pradesh's Solan district killing 1 22-year-old man and injuring two others. Before that, another landslide was reported in Sirmaur of Himachal Pradesh in which an entire road caved in. In July, Himachal Pradesh's Kangra witnessed a massive flash flood after a cloudburst. According to experts, both Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur are vulnerable as they are situated in the Himalayan ranges, while this landslide has been caused by heavy rainfall continuing for the past few days. Chamba, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Sirmaur and Una are prone to flash floods, landslides and cloudbursts.

himachal pradesh landslides kinnaur district
