The vehicles buried under the debris at Negulsari in Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday, August 11. (HT photo)
Landslide in Himachal’s Kinnaur; at least 35 people feared trapped under debris

The accident took place 210 kilometers from state capital Shimla and 60 kilometers from district headquarters Reckong Peo on National Highway 5
By Gaurav Bisht
PUBLISHED ON AUG 11, 2021 02:06 PM IST

At least 35 people are feared trapped while one has been rescued after five vehicles, including a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus, a truck and cars were buried under a massive landslide at Negulsari in Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday.

The accident took place 210 kilometers from state capital Shimla and 60 kilometers from district headquarters Reckong Peo on National Highway 5.

Kinnaur MLA Jagat Singh Negi said rescue teams comprising ITBP personnel, police and home guards have reached the spot. “One person has been rescued. Rescuers are facing difficulties reaching the bus due to the landslide,” said Negi.

HRTC managing director Sandeep Kumar said the bus was on its way from Moorang to Haridwar.He said there were more than 20 people in the bus.

Earlier, nine people were killed after a tourist vehicle was hit by landslide at Batseri in Kinnaur on July 25.

