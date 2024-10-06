10 dead in Meghalaya flash floods triggered by torrential rainfall

Flash floods triggered by heavy rainfall have caused at least 10 deaths in Meghalaya's South Garo Hills district in a span of 24 hours. Search operation underway to retrieve the bodies of members of a family who got buried in a landslide, at Hatiasia Songma under Gasuapara in South Garo Hills district, Meghalaya. (PTI Photo)(PTI)

The intense rainfall in the district has also caused landslides in the Gasuapara region, officials said.

Tragedy befell a family of seven, who died while being trapped inside their home in the remote village of Hatiasia Songma when a landslide struck. Out of the seven deceased, three were minors.

Meghalaya chief minister Conrad K Sangma held a review meeting on the incessant rain and its effects across the five districts of Garo Hills.

CM Sangma expressed his deep sorrow over the loss of three people from Dalu and seven people from Hatiasia Songma due to the rain-induced landslides.

Officials told PTI, the chief minister also ordered an immediate ex gratia payment to the next of kin of those deceased in the disastrous flash floods.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have both been deployed to carry out search and rescue operations in the worst-hit areas.

The incessant rains in the region have been going on since midnight on Friday, with a bridge washing away in the Gasuapara region.

During the review meeting, chief minister Sangma suggested the use of bailey bridge technology which will enable rapid assembly and transportation.

He added that all wooden bridges in Meghalaya have been identified and will be replaced with new construction.

Multiple landslides across the region have led to disruptions in road connectivity from Dalu to Baghmara. CM Sangma has instructed the administration to identify alternative routes to restore road connectivity in the area.

The district administration has been instructed to remain on high alert and monitor the situation carefully.

With inputs from PTI