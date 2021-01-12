IND USA
india news

10 die, several take ill after consuming hooch in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena

Those who fell ill have been admitted to hospitals in Morena and Gwalior while the bodies have been sent for post-mortem
By Mahesh Shivhare
UPDATED ON JAN 12, 2021 10:03 AM IST
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

At least 10 villagers died and several others took ill, allegedly after consuming hooch in Morena district, 465 km north of Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, late night on Sunday, said police.

According to police, the deceased belonged to two villages-- Chhaira Manpura under Baghchini police station and Pahawali under Sumaoli police station, situated about 25 to 30 km from the district headquarters. At least 10 villagers have been hospitalised.

Inspector general of police Manoj Sharma said, “We are trying to identify where they bought the liquor. The villagers consumed liquor in a group. Those taken ill have been admitted to hospitals in Morena and Gwalior. The bodies would be sent for post-mortem. The cause of death can only be established after the post-mortem reports come.”

Sumaoli police station in-charge Ravi Gurjar said, “As per the information gathered so far, the victims were attending a party where they consumed liquor made locally. Some villagers said the liquor was made with some chemicals. An investigation is going on.”

