India News
india news

10 injured in CPM, BJP clashes across Tripura

Two CPM party offices and nearly six vehicles were set on fire while offices were ransacked at Bishalgarh in Sepahijala district, Udaipur in Gomati district and, Agartala and Hapania in West District.
By Priyanka Deb Barman, Agartala
PUBLISHED ON SEP 09, 2021 12:11 AM IST
Vehicles in flames after clashes between BJP supporters and CP(M) activists in Agartala on Wednesday. (PTI)

At least 10 people were injured in fresh clashes between BJP and CPM workers which erupted in different parts of Tripura on Wednesday, police said, adding that two persons were arrested so far in connection with the matter.

“A case has been registered at Udaipur after one Mafiz Miah was injured. Two persons have been arrested so far,” a senior police official in Agartala said on condition of anonymity.

The two sides had earlier clashed on Monday at Sonamura in Sepahijala district of the state, police said.

Trouble began in Udaipur town after CPM’s youth wing Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) took out a procession and a few activists from the rally allegedly attacked a BJP activist, news agency PTI reported. A group of BJP activists retaliated by attacking the DYFI procession.

RELATED STORIES

The CPM alleged that the BJP cadres later broke the gate of the former’s party office at Bishalgarh with the help of a bulldozer before setting the premises ablaze. The BJP cadre also ransacked CPM’s Sadar office and party headquarters at Melarmath in Agartala, the party said.

“I was inside the party headquarters when the BJP workers came and destroyed our party documents, threatening us to stop all political programmes. Few vehicles in front of our office were also set on fire. It is an attack on democracy,” Left convener Bijan Dhar said.

Later in the evening, the BJP alleged that seven of their activists were injured after they were attacked by CPM cadres in Agartala and Udaipur.

“We noticed that CPM leaders, especially former chief minister Manik Sarkar, have been involved in instigation of violence for a few days. We have organised protest rallies throughout the state against their attack on our activists two days back,” a BJP leader said on condition of anonymity.

