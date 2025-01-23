Menu Explore
10 killed, 15 injured as truck overturns in Uttara Kannada

ByHirekop Rajan Samuel, Belagavi
Jan 23, 2025 06:46 AM IST

The truck, overloaded with produce, rear-ended a large vehicle before veering off the road and crashing into a pit

Ten people died, and 15 others were injured in a road accident in Yallapur taluk of Uttara Kannada district early Wednesday morning when a truck carrying vegetables and fruits collided with an unidentified vehicle and plunged into a gorge.

Haveri deputy commissioner Vijay Danamannavar and directors of KIMS meet the injured in Hubballi on Wednesday. (HT photo)
Haveri deputy commissioner Vijay Danamannavar and directors of KIMS meet the injured in Hubballi on Wednesday. (HT photo)

Superintendent of police M Narayan stated that the truck, overloaded with produce, rear-ended a large vehicle before veering off the road and crashing into a pit. “The deceased and injured were travelling on top of the vegetables. The truck toppled, crushing several passengers under its weight.”

The victims were residents of Savanur in Haveri district, travelling to weekly markets in Ankola and Kumta to sell their produce.

According to officials, the injured remained in ICU but were out of danger.

Yallapur police inspector Ramesh Honnapur added that dense fog and burst tyre likely contributed to the accident. The injured were rushed to the government hospital attached to the Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) in Hubballi for treatment.

One of the survivors, identified as Mohammad, described the chaotic moments of the accident. “We’ve been going to these markets for years to sell vegetables and fruits. This time, the truck’s tyre burst around 3.30 am, and it fell into a deep pit. A heap of vegetables collapsed on me as I tried to get out.”

The accident was especially devastating for the family of one of the dead, Aslam Baabuli Benni, who got married just two months ago. “This tragedy has left his family shattered. We don’t know how to face his wife and relatives,” said a grieving relative.

Chief minister Siddaramaiah has announced a compensation of 300,000 each to the next of kin of those who died in the two separate road accidents in Uttara Kannada and Raichur districts on Wednesday morning.

“The state government will provide a compensation of 3 lakh each to the families of those who died in two separate accidents that occurred in Yellapur in Uttara Kannada district and Sindhanur in Raichur district,” Siddaramaiah said in a post on X. “In addition, arrangements will be made for free treatment of those injured in the accident. Haste, speeding, and carelessness are the causes of accidents. I appeal to you to drive carefully and be safe,” he added.

