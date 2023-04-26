Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
10 policemen, driver killed in blast by Maoists in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada

ByHT News Desk
Apr 26, 2023 03:36 PM IST

The blast occurred when a team of District Reserve Guard was returning after an anti-Naxal operation, according to officials.

Ten police personnel and a driver were killed on Wednesday in an IED blast carried out by Maoists in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada, officials said. The incident occurred when a team of the state police's District Reserve Guard (DRG) was returning after an anti-Naxalite operation.

According to officials, a team of DRG was dispatched from Dantewada for an anti-Naxalite operation after receiving intelligence about the presence of Maoists in an area under Aranpur Police Station limits. The area is located around 450 km from state capital Raipur. The blast was carried out when the team was returning after the operation.

The District Reserve Guard is one of the units of Chhattisgarh Police formed to counter the left-wing extremism in the region.

"The news of the martyrdom of our 10 DRG jawans and a driver due to an IED blast on the DRG force which had arrived for anti-Naxal operation on the information of the presence of Maoist cadre under Aranpur police station area of Dantewada is very sad," Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel said in a tweet.

"We all the people of the state pay our respects to him. We all share in the grief of their families. May his soul rest in peace."

Union home minister Amit Shah has spoken with Baghel over the attack and assured him of all possible help from the central government.

(More details awaited)

