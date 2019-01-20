10% quota in govt jobs applicable from Feb: Centre

Central government jobs and services which come up from February onwards will have to implement the 10% quota for economically weaker sections (EWS), the Union ministry of personnel, grievances and pensions has notified.

An order passed by the ministry refers to an office memorandum of the social justice ministry, which mentions the Constitution (One Hundred and Third Amendment) Act 2019, that provides 10% reservation to the EWS category in jobs as well as educational institutions. Persons who are not covered under the existing scheme of reservations and whose family income is below Rs 8 lakh are identified as EWS for the benefit of reservation, the ministry said.

“Family” for this purpose will include the person seeking the reservation benefit, her or his parents, siblings aged below 18, spouse, and children below the age of 18. “It is hereby notified that 10% reservation would be provided for the EWS in central government posts and services and would be effective in respect of all direct recruitment vacancies to be notified or after 01.02.2019,” the ministry order says.

First Published: Jan 20, 2019 22:58 IST