10 Sabarimala pilgrims killed in Tamil Nadu road accident

At least 10 pilgrims returning from Kerala’s Sabarimala temple were killed in a road accident in Tamil Nadu’s Pudukottai on Sunday.

The accident took place when the van carrying the pilgrims collided with a truck in Pudukottai.

The board that runs the shrine in Kerala’s Pathanamthitta district fear that the tension and the heavy security after women of productive age sought to visit the temple, as allowed by the Supreme Court by its September 28 verdict, but were stopped by traditionalists have deterred pilgrims.

Kerala has been witnessing widespread violence since Wednesday after two women- Bindu Ammini, 42, and Kanakadurga, 44 - entered the hilltop shrine, following which Sabarimala Karma Samithi, an umbrella organisation of Hindu groups, had called a statewide bandh on Thursday.

The police arrested over 3000 people till Saturday for their role in protests but violence continued to cripple many areas of the state on Sunday as well.

First Published: Jan 06, 2019 18:47 IST