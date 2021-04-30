10 states with over 100,000 active Covid-19 cases as India’s caseload remains above 3 million

India’s active caseload of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) stood at 3,170,228 as its infection tally ballooned over 18.7 million, the Union ministry of health and family welfare’s data showed. It currently accounts for 16.90 per cent of the total confirmed infections in the country and has increased by 85,414 cases in the last 24 hours. The active cases have been increasing steadily during the second wave of the pandemic and crossed the three-million-mark on Thursday. On April 10, it crossed the one-million-mark and was reported at 1,046,631 cases.

The Union health ministry on Friday red-flagged 10 states for contributing the highest to the national tally of active cases.

Here is a look at the list of states that have more than 100,000 active Covid-19 cases:

1. Maharashtra: The state has borne the maximum brunt of the pandemic in terms of the number of cases and lives lost. The health ministry noted that Maharashtra has 672,302 active Covid-19 cases and accounts for 21.20 per cent of the national tally. Five districts in the state—Pune, Nagpur, Mumbai, Thane and Nashik—reported the maximum active cases in the state, a state government bulletin showed on Thursday.

2. Karnataka: The surge in active cases in the southern state followed a rapid increase in the daily new infections during the second wave. On Thursday, Karnataka reported 35,024 new Covid-19 cases, the third straight day of more than 30,000 new infections. The current active caseload in the state stands at 349,515. Bengaluru Urban district alone has 237,518 cases of the total active cases in the state.

Also read | In another biggest single-day spike, India registers 386,452 new Covid-19 cases

3. Uttar Pradesh: With 309,237 active cases, UP contributes the third most to the caseload. Prior to the second wave, on March 11, the health ministry identified UP along with Kerala and West Bengal where the active cases declined the maximum in one month.

4. Kerala: Currently 284,424 active cases are present in the state, which had 24,650 active cases a month ago on March 30, 10 times lesser than the current tally. Active cases have surged by over 17,000 cases in the last 2 days, state government data shows.

5. Rajasthan: Another state where the number of coronavirus disease cases has spiked rapidly in the second wave and currently has 169,519 active cases. The state reported 17,269 new cases and 158 (highest single-day toll) on Thursday, a state government bulletin showed.

In addition to these states, the Union health ministry also noted that Gujarat with 137,794 active cases, Chhattisgarh with 117,910 cases, Andhra Pradesh with 114,158 cases, Tamil Nadu with 112,556 cases and West Bengal with 110,241 cases remain the other districts that contribute the highest to India’s active caseload.