Indian journalist attacked in US. 10 things Lalit Jha saw at Khalistan protest

US correspondent of the Press Trust of India Lalit K Jha, who was verbally intimidated and physically assaulted by Khalistan supporters while covering the event at the Indian Embassy in Washington on Saturday, said the separatists brought two bundles of wooden sticks that were kept in the park that has the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in front of the office building.

One of the protesters who abused and hit the PTI reporter.

The wooden sticks were similar to those which were used to break the door and windows and smash the glasses of the Indian Consulate in San Francisco. While one bundle was used to display the separatist flag, the other bundle of about 20 sticks was kept aside, PTI reported quoting Jha.

Note: Unparliamentary words were used in the video. Viewers' decretion is advised:

What Lalit K Jha saw during protest by Khalistan supporters:

1. Khalistan supporters hurled abusive language and openly threatened Indian ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu. Sandhu was not in the embassy at the time of the protest.

2. In their speeches, most of the protestors were seen trying to incite violence not only in India but here as well, including physical damage to the Indian Embassy property.

3. Some of the speakers were seen inciting fellow protestors to indulge in violence and break the windows and glasses of the building across the road.

4. Secret Service personnel, who were closely watching this, in no time rushed to the spot and asked the protesters to go back to the designated protest area, before any untoward incident could happen.

5. It appeared that the protesters came prepared to do something similar like damaging Indian properties at the Indian consulate in San Francisco and the Indian high commission in London.

6. Organisers of the protest had a very hostile approach towards the Indian reporter covering the protest. They not only obstructed him by coming in front of the camera and placing the Khalistan flag on his face, kept pushing him, but also threatened dire consequences.

7. One of the protesters abused Jha and was asking questions like you have to tell me what are you going to report?

8. Sometime later, two of the protesters came towards the reporters, who were standing near the Secret Service personnel. One of them told the Secret Service that Jha be asked to leave “my land” which is federal property.

9. The Secret Service personnel asked the reporter if he was ok and if he wanted to lodge a complaint. The journalist said he did not intend to lodge a complaint.

10. The separatists left the area around after 3 pm and one of them was seen keeping the bundle of wooden sticks in the trunk of the SUV.

(With inputs from PTI)

