10 time MLA Rathwa quits Congress, joins BJP ahead of Gujarat elections

Congress MLA Mohan Rathwa on Tuesday quit the grand old party and joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Gujarat ahead of the state Assembly elections.

Rathwa, 78, has been a legislator for about 55 years and has not lost a single election except in 2002 when the BJP under the leadership of then chief minister Narendra Modi won 127 seats, its highest tally in the state so far.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read: Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud takes over as 50th CJI

Announcing his decision, Rathwa sent his resignation letter to Gujarat Congress boss Jagdish Thakor.

Addressing the media at BJP’s office in Ahmedabad, Rathwa said that he did not have any issue with anyone in Congress and decided to join BJP seeing the work they have done for the tribal community in the state.

Rathwa represents the Chhota Udaipur (Scheduled Tribes, or ST) constituency and has contested from the tribal reserved seats eleven times.

Also Read: DMK and allies urge President Murmu to ‘sack’ TN governor amid bittering of ties: Report

There are 27 seats reserved for ST candidates, of which Congress won 15 seats in 2017. BJP won nine, two were bagged by the Bharatiya Tribal Party and one seat was won by an independent candidate.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Making his stand clear, Rathwa said he is not interested in contesting elections from any party.

“I have no issues with anyone. The talks that I have been denied a ticket by Congress and hence I quit the party are not true. I have joined BJP with my two sons and supporters as I want my next generation to work for people’s development,” he said.

He said that he was impressed by the work done by the Modi-led Central government in tribal areas of the state and the country. “...That is the reason why I have decided to join BJP,” he said in a statement to the media.

On whether the BJP would give his son a ticket to contest the election, the MLA said he is “100%” sure, according to news agency PTI.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gujarat elections are scheduled to take place on December 1 and December 5 and counting will be done on December 8.