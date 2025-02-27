'100% AI content should come with disclaimer': HT Digital CEO Puneet Jain at DNPA Conclave 2025

There should be a disclaimer on fully AI-generated content to prevent manipulation, HT Digital CEO Puneet Jain said at the DNPA Conclave 2025 on Thursday. HT Digital CEO Puneet Jain.

"Content that is 100 per cent AI-generated should carry some form of disclaimer so that people are not manipulated and they can differentiate what is true and what is fake," Jain said at the conclave themed around ‘Media Transformations in the AI Age’.

He said that credible and verified news accounts should be labelled to help people make informed decisions.

The HT Digital CEO also called for a policy ecosystem that encourages collaboration among policymakers, content creators, and digital platforms.

The Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA) represents 20 media outlets from both print and electronic media across India.

DNPA Conclave 2025

In addition to representatives of the media, the conclave included special addresses from policymakers who discussed the government's strategy for tackling AI challenges, such as misinformation, deepfakes, data privacy issues, and platform accountability.

Earlier today, in his keynote address at the conclave, Union IT and electronics minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the Indian media industry is undergoing a major transition and it is important for traditional mediums to examine how they can adapt to the digital landscape.

"The media industry is currently undergoing a major transition. Newspapers and television were the dominant mediums in traditional media, but digital media has now emerged in a significant way. In many places, particularly among younger generations, there has been a complete shift from traditional media to digital media," Vaishnaw said in his keynote address.

The minister also highlighted the need for media and policymakers to work together to address the challenges arising from this transition. Vaishnaw said that the government is willing to provide all necessary support required to tackle challenges related to employment, copyright, and fair compensation.