DNPA Conclave 2025: Ashwini Vaishnaw says govt willing to support media on copyright, fair compensation

The Indian media industry is undergoing a major transition and it is important for traditional mediums to examine how they can adapt to the digital landscape, Union IT and Electronics Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stated at the DNPA Conclave & Awards 2025 in New Delhi on Thursday. Union IT and Electronics Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw speaking at DNPA Conclave 2025 in New Delhi.

"The media industry is currently undergoing a major transition. Newspapers and television were the dominant mediums in traditional media, but digital media has now emerged in a significant way. In many places, particularly among younger generations, there has been a complete shift from traditional media to digital media," Vaishnaw said in his keynote address.

The minister also highlighted the need for media and policymakers to work together to address the challenges arising from this transition. Vaishnaw stated that the government is willing to provide all necessary support required to tackle challenges related to employment, copyright, and fair compensation.

"Now, we need to consider how we move forward with this transition while also addressing challenges related to employment, copyright issues, creativity, and ensuring fair compensation. There should be detailed discussions on all these topics at DNPA so that we (the government) receive clear policy recommendations. From the government's side, we are fully prepared to provide any necessary support during this transition," the Union minister said.

DNPA Conclave 2025

The Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA) is a leading industry body representing the digital arms of India's top 20 news publishers from print and electronic media.

Held in New Delhi, this year's conclave was themed around ‘Media Transformations in the AI Age’ and aimed to foster discussions between policymakers, media leaders, and tech experts on the ongoing impact of AI.

Ashwini Vaishnaw, praising the initiative, outlined how the platform would generate practical suggestions on how to advance the media industry.

"This is a great conference. There will be excellent discussions on the transition from traditional media to new media in today's digital landscape and the evolving world. I am keen to hear the suggestions that emerge from these discussions," he said.

In his closing note, the minister urged all conference participants to look at the world with an open mind and work together to find solutions. "I hope you will be able to come up with practical suggestions, approach the world with an open mind, and find the right ways to make this transition smooth," Vaishnaw said.

The event, held on Thursday, also featured special addresses by policymakers who outlined the government's approach to navigating the challenges posed by AI, including misinformation, deepfakes, data privacy concerns, and platform accountability.