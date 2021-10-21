100 monuments to be lit in tricolour to celebrate India's 1 billion vaccine feat

To celebrate India crossing the one billion (100 crore) Covid vaccination mark, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) will light up 100 of its heritage monuments in colours of the national flag, officials said on Thursday. This will be a tribute to health professionals, frontline workers, scientists, vaccine manufacturers and the citizens of the country who bravely fought the pandemic, the officials added. India today achieved the milestone of administering a billion vaccine doses as part of the national inoculation drive which started in January.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Among the 100 monuments that will be illuminated in tricolour are seventeen UNESCO World Heritage Sites including the Red Fort, Qutub Minar, Humayun Tomb, Tughlaqabad Fort, Purana Qila, Fatehpur Sikri Agra, Ramappa Temple, Hampi, Dholavira (Gujarat), ancient Leh Palace; Currency Building and Metcalf Hall in Kolkata; Khajuraho temples (MP), and Golconda Fort in Hyderabad.

India's Covid-19 vaccination drive was launched on January 16, 2021. Initially, the vaccination was opened for Health Care Workers (HCWs) only. Later, it was expanded to cover persons above 60 years of age and those above 45 years with associated specified 20 comorbidities. It was further expanded to all people above 45 years of age from April 1. From May 1, all adults above 18 years of age became eligible for Covid-19 vaccination.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Commemorating the “historic” day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the nation now has strong armour of 100 crore Covid vaccine doses to combat the biggest pandemic in 100 years. "Today, this day of October 21, 2021, has been recorded in history. The nation now has strong armour of 100 crore Covid vaccine doses to combat this biggest pandemic in 100 years," PM Modi said at an event on Thursday. In a tweet, Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya congratulated the country on achieving the feat, saying it was the result of the able leadership of PM Modi.