Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / 100 monuments to be lit in tricolour to celebrate India's 1 billion vaccine feat
india news

100 monuments to be lit in tricolour to celebrate India's 1 billion vaccine feat

India's Covid-19 vaccination drive was launched on January 16, 2021.
100 monuments to be lit in tricolour to celebrate India's 1 billion vaccine feat. (Representational image)(Reuters)
Published on Oct 21, 2021 01:25 PM IST
Written by Shubhangi Gupta | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

To celebrate India crossing the one billion (100 crore) Covid vaccination mark, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) will light up 100 of its heritage monuments in colours of the national flag, officials said on Thursday. This will be a tribute to health professionals, frontline workers, scientists, vaccine manufacturers and the citizens of the country who bravely fought the pandemic, the officials added. India today achieved the milestone of administering a billion vaccine doses as part of the national inoculation drive which started in January.

Among the 100 monuments that will be illuminated in tricolour are seventeen UNESCO World Heritage Sites including the Red Fort, Qutub Minar, Humayun Tomb, Tughlaqabad Fort, Purana Qila, Fatehpur Sikri Agra, Ramappa Temple, Hampi, Dholavira (Gujarat), ancient Leh Palace; Currency Building and Metcalf Hall in Kolkata; Khajuraho temples (MP), and Golconda Fort in Hyderabad.

India's Covid-19 vaccination drive was launched on January 16, 2021. Initially, the vaccination was opened for Health Care Workers (HCWs) only. Later, it was expanded to cover persons above 60 years of age and those above 45 years with associated specified 20 comorbidities. It was further expanded to all people above 45 years of age from April 1. From May 1, all adults above 18 years of age became eligible for Covid-19 vaccination.

RELATED STORIES

Commemorating the “historic” day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the nation now has strong armour of 100 crore Covid vaccine doses to combat the biggest pandemic in 100 years. "Today, this day of October 21, 2021, has been recorded in history. The nation now has strong armour of 100 crore Covid vaccine doses to combat this biggest pandemic in 100 years," PM Modi said at an event on Thursday. In a tweet, Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya congratulated the country on achieving the feat, saying it was the result of the able leadership of PM Modi.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus covid vaccine unesco heritage red fort
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

One billion done, but daily dose administration sees near-consistent decline

News updates from HT: Bombay HC to hear Aryan Khan's bail plea on October 26

NCB reaches Ananya Panday's residence, summons her for questioning

IAF’s Mirage 2000 aircraft crashes in MP’s Bhind, probe ordered
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 vaccine
India vs Australia
Horoscope Today
IBPS RRB PO Main Result 2021
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
Uttarakhand Floods
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP