100 vehicles stuck near Atal tunnel due to snowfall, congestion: Report

Thousands of tourists have congregated at major tourist destinations in Himachal Pradesh for the New year celebration causing severe traffic jams.

Congestion was witnessed at the north and south ends of the Atal tunnel. Around 100 vehicles are stranded near north portal of the Atal Tunnel. The district administration has made police deployment to regulate traffic, ANI reported.

Snowfall in the hill state's popular tourist destinations including Kufri, Manali, and Narkanda on Thursday cheered up visitors, who flocked to these locations to ring in the New Year.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD)office has predicted rains at isolated places in low and mid hills and snow at many places in higher reaches of Chamba, Kullu, Kinnaur and Lahaul, and Spiti districts on Friday and dry weather on New Year's eve on December 31.

The sky remained heavily overcast and high-velocity icy winds lashed the region making people shiver even in heavy woolens.

The sprawling Dhauladhar ranges in Kangra, Churdhar ranges in Sirmaur, Rohtang, Kunzam, Chansel passes and Darcha experienced moderate snowfall, intensifying the intense cold wave in adjoining valleys.

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had directed the officers to ensure foolproof arrangements to facilitate the tourists visiting the state. He also urged the tourists to follow Covid-19 protocol and wear face masks as a precautionary measure.

