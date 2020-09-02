100-year-old tribal woman from north Bengal defeats Covid-19

india

Updated: Sep 02, 2020 09:42 IST

A tribal woman, believed to be 100, who had tested coronavirus disease (Covid-19) positive and was undergoing treatment in a hospital in north Bengal, was discharged from the hospital on Tuesday.

“She had multiple ailments. We had never thought that she would recover. The doctors and nurses gave her new life. I don’t have words to thank them. She has become an example of positivity and optimism amid these hard times,” said the woman’s son.

The tribal woman, who belongs to Jaigaon, a town on the Indo-Bhutan border, was admitted to the Alipurduar district hospital on August 17. She was suffering from a fever and respiratory problems. Her rapid antigen detection (RAD) test report came positive and on the same day she was shifted to Tapasikhata Covid-19 Hospital in Alipurduar district.

“We kept her on high oxygen supply and administered anti-viral treatments, as per Covid-19 protocols. Her condition had stabilised by Monday and her oxygen saturation level went up to 95%. We released her on Tuesday,” said Subarna Goswami, deputy chief medical officer of health, Alipurduar district.

As the woman was suffering from several ailments and she was very old and infirm, the authorities had decided to admit her to the hospital’s intensive care unit (ICU).

“The woman’s recovery will give more energy and enthusiasm to the medical staff, who are treating patients suffering from the viral disease,” said Chinmoy Barman, superintendent, Tapasikhata Covid-19 hospital.

The doctors and nurses gave the centenarian a warm send-off on Tuesday afternoon. Later, the district authorities dropped the old tribal woman at her residence in Jaigaon.