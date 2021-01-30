Aiming to turn Uttar Pradesh into a major religious tourism destination, the state government is going to build 1,038 new Ganga aarti platforms along the river in Bijnor and Ballia districts.

Ganga Aarti has been one of the most mesmerising attractions for people coming to the state for religious purposes.

An official spokesman said on Saturday that the government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is going to build 1,038 new aarti platforms from Bijnor to Ballia districts, turning them into major spots of religious tourism.

The Chief Minister has decided to take Ganga aarti to a whole new level in the state, the spokesman said.

According to the plan, which is being executed in cooperation with the Tourism department, the new aarti sites will be constructed in the villages falling in a radius of 5 kilometres of the Ganga river from Bijnor to Ballia.

The Ganga aarti will take place on the basis of public participation and will be performed at a fixed time every day, he said.

Earlier in December, during a meeting of the Union Jal Shakti Ministry, instructions were given to develop ancient and historical religious places and temples in these villages as tourist spots.

Starting with Bijnor, this series of aarti will continue till the last village of UP, situated on the banks of the river Ganga in Ballia, he said.

For the cleanliness of the Ganga and the Ganga Swachchta Abhiyan, the government is going to start sewage treatment plants in 14 districts soon for the purpose, the spokesman added.