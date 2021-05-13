10-day lockdown begins in Telangana, police seal inter-state borders

Hyderabad: The 10-day lockdown imposed by the Telangana government to contain the spread of Covid-19 in the state began on Wednesday with the police authorities strictly enforcing the restrictions after a four-hour relaxation.

The Telangana police sealed all the inter-state borders by erecting check posts. Except ambulance services carrying critically-ill patients from neighbouring states to Hyderabad were allowed, as per the directions of the state high court.

Director-General of Police M Mahendar Reddy said all the others from the neighbouring states would be allowed only after showing the e-passes given by their governments for emergency travel. Those from Telangana, travelling to other states should also obtain an e-pass issued by the police department, he said.

Similarly, those who have to travel to other districts within the state and also for those travelling from one place to another in the limits of Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda police commissionerates during the lockdown hours should also apply for e-pass online. “Passengers travelling by flights and trains are also allowed to travel, provided they carry the valid tickets,” he said.

With the state government suspending operation of inter-state bus and other transport services, including those by private operators, all the state-run Road Transport Corporation buses were cancelled. Many people who were not aware of the orders, rushed to the bus and railway stations to leave for their native places but had to return disappointed.

The DGP said all arrangements had been made across the state to implement the 20-hour lockdown. Instructions had been issued to all commissioners and superintendents of police to ensure strict enforcement of lockdown. “Stringent punishment will be given to those who violate the lockdown rules,” he said.

In Hyderabad and all the major towns in Telangana, the police strictly forced all the shops and business establishments to down their shutters before the restrictions came into force. At the historic Charminar, which witnessed mad crowds for shopping for Eid-ul-Fitr (Ramzan) till Tuesday night, roads wore a deserted look within minutes of the lockdown coming into force from 10 am.

Since it was the first day of the lockdown, the police allowed the people to rush back to their homes after buying essentials for 15-20 minutes after the lockdown came into force. The police personnel conducted a flag march to enforce the restrictions.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar, who supervised the lockdown at Charminar, told reporters that 180 check posts were set up in the city to check the movement of vehicles.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar and Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bahgwath also personally monitored the situation in their respective police commissionerates.

Earlier in the day, there were traffic jams in several areas, as people came on the roads in large numbers to purchase essential commodities. There were long queues at supermarkets, vegetable markets, medical shops and even at the wine shops as early as 6.30 am.

While restaurants remained closed, some roadside eateries and mobile canteens make a brisk business.

Hyderabad: The 10-day lockdown imposed by the Telangana government to contain the spread of Covid-19 in the state began on Wednesday with the police authorities strictly enforcing the restrictions after a four-hour relaxation. The Telangana police sealed all the inter-state borders by erecting check posts. Except ambulance services carrying critically-ill patients from neighbouring states to Hyderabad were allowed, as per the directions of the state high court. Director-General of Police M Mahendar Reddy said all the others from the neighbouring states would be allowed only after showing the e-passes given by their governments for emergency travel. Those from Telangana, travelling to other states should also obtain an e-pass issued by the police department, he said. Similarly, those who have to travel to other districts within the state and also for those travelling from one place to another in the limits of Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda police commissionerates during the lockdown hours should also apply for e-pass online. “Passengers travelling by flights and trains are also allowed to travel, provided they carry the valid tickets,” he said. With the state government suspending operation of inter-state bus and other transport services, including those by private operators, all the state-run Road Transport Corporation buses were cancelled. Many people who were not aware of the orders, rushed to the bus and railway stations to leave for their native places but had to return disappointed. The DGP said all arrangements had been made across the state to implement the 20-hour lockdown. Instructions had been issued to all commissioners and superintendents of police to ensure strict enforcement of lockdown. “Stringent punishment will be given to those who violate the lockdown rules,” he said. MORE FROM THIS SECTION Amid surge, a village in Kerala fiercely guards against the pandemic Grief shrouds family of woman killed in Israel BBMP’s free food scheme for poor draws flak for collecting Aadhaar details, phone numbers K’taka suspends vaccination for 18+ from Friday In Hyderabad and all the major towns in Telangana, the police strictly forced all the shops and business establishments to down their shutters before the restrictions came into force. At the historic Charminar, which witnessed mad crowds for shopping for Eid-ul-Fitr (Ramzan) till Tuesday night, roads wore a deserted look within minutes of the lockdown coming into force from 10 am. Since it was the first day of the lockdown, the police allowed the people to rush back to their homes after buying essentials for 15-20 minutes after the lockdown came into force. The police personnel conducted a flag march to enforce the restrictions. Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar, who supervised the lockdown at Charminar, told reporters that 180 check posts were set up in the city to check the movement of vehicles. Cyberabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar and Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bahgwath also personally monitored the situation in their respective police commissionerates. Earlier in the day, there were traffic jams in several areas, as people came on the roads in large numbers to purchase essential commodities. There were long queues at supermarkets, vegetable markets, medical shops and even at the wine shops as early as 6.30 am. While restaurants remained closed, some roadside eateries and mobile canteens make a brisk business.