10-minute food delivery: Yay or nay?

The announcement of 10-minute food delivery by restaurant aggregator Zomato has spurred a debate among people on social media as well as in real life. Though the delivery partners are not being informed about the promised delivery time, both for 10 minute as well as the 30 minute deliveries, yet there have been some strong opinions coming in from all corners.

A section strongly feels that this might insinuate a bad food culture that means food being rushed to reach our plates whereas others are happy that their dramatic long waits for food delivery personnel will finally come to an end! Receiving this barrage of mixed opinions, the restaurant aggregator’s founder Deepinder Goyal replied saying that the 10-minute delivery service “will be for specific nearby locations, popular and standardised items only”.

Twitterati, too, was abuzz with tweets such as of author Kiran Manral @KiranManral, who said: “And honestly, I’d be a tad suspicious of cooked food that reached me in ten minutes from ordering. Like, bhai, theek se pakaaya ke nahin? (sic)”. Another Twitter user @SubhamSharma96, wrote: “People on social media should read the entire story before creating an outrage.#Zomato 10 minute delivery will be achieved by optimising kitchen network, dish demand prediction algorithm and others but not by optimising the drivers delivery speed.” Twitter user @iamsamirarora, feels that it’s an “excellent idea by Zomato to try for 10 mins delivery”. He wrote: “This will bring transparency to all consumers that the food was pre cooked and microwave heated (if at all) for otherwise even food preparation should normally take more than 10 mins (sic).”

And crammed and divided among all these opinions are the delivery boys who cite logistical challenges and reasons why a 10-minute delivery is not possible for every location. Saurabh Kumar, a delivery executive says,“We don’t have an issue with delivering the food in 10 minutes. Par customer ko khana tab deliver hoga jab restaurant humein time pe khana dega. Restaurant jitni der mein bana ke dega, delivery utne hi time mein ho payegi.”

Whereas Pradeep Kumar, a delivery person, adds, “Order toh paanch minute mein bhi deliver ho jaata hai, par order ready hokar milne pe [depend] karta hai ki 10 minute mein delivery ho pati hai ya aadhe ghante mein. We don’t take much time to deliver the food. Everything depends on the location. Distance kitna hai us hisab se time lagta hai.”

“If we deliver in 10 minutes, toh customer satisfied rahega aur achha feedback dega. Kayi baar customer kaafi bhookha hota hai aur frustration mein negative comments de deta hai,” feels Luvlesh Thakur, another executive.

Sonu Kumar, a delivery partner with a food portal, explains, “Even if there are no penalties for late delivery, this will create unnecessary pressure on us to rush. Barricading ho road par toh ghoom kar jaana padta hai aur traffic jams bhi bahut baar hote hain, jis wajah se time zyada lag jata hai. Kisi building mein guard bhi rok dete hain.”

Arun Kumar, another food delivery partner with a food portal, adds: “Kabhi-kabhi toh bike start karne mein hi 2-3 minute lag jaate hain! Delivery depends on the location. If an eatery prepares food in time, and if our bike and traffic situation is smooth, then delivery in 10 minutes is possible for some locations.”

Santosh Kumar, a delivery executive with a food portal, feels, “Kuch restaurants pehle se khana bana ke rakhte hain aur kuch time laga dete hain. Wahan se khana pick karne ke baad raaste mein 50 tareeke ki samasyaein aati hain. Kabhi police rok leti hai... Aur agar bike puncture ho jaye, toh order cancel hi karna padta hai.”

Authors tweet @siddhijainn and @nainaarora8

