11 devotees electrocuted at temple fest in Tamil Nadu’s Thanjavur

Deputy inspector general Balakrishnan said three people died on the spot while the remaining succumbed at Thanjavur Medical College hospital
Updated on Apr 27, 2022 11:38 AM IST
ByDivya Chandrababu

CHENNAI: At least 11 people were electrocuted in Tamil Nadu’s Thanjavur district after a truck decorated as a chariot came in contact with an overhead power line at an annual temple festival, a police officer said.

Deputy inspector general Balakrishnan said three people died on the spot while the remaining succumbed at Thanjavur Medical College Hospital. He added that 15 others were injured.

Police said a First Information Report has been filed, and investigations were underway to ascertain the exact cause of the accident. Fire and rescue personnel were rushed to the spot immediately.

Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin, who was expected to visit Thanjavur, announced financial assistance of 5 lakh for the kin of those killed. In a tweet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was deeply pained to learn about the accident. He announced a relief of 2 lakh each to the families of the dead from the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund.

