11 gold bars recovered at Delhi airport after 2 passengers from Dubai closely tracked

The customs officials recovered 11 gold bars from a bag at the Indira Gandhi Internal Airport (IGI) in Delhi on Friday. The recovery was made after authorities followed two passengers, a man and a woman, both of whom had arrived from Dubai on an Emirates flight - EK-514.

Eleven gold bars recovered during baggage inspection at Delhi airport.

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While the woman was discreetly tracked on basis of specific intel, the male passenger was followed on the basis of profiling, the Customs officials said in a statement.

“During the course, it was observed that the lady passenger was talking to the male passenger outside the washroom near belt numbers 12 and 13,” the statement read.

The woman was intercepted at the exit of the Customs green channel but nothing was found upon the X-Ray and the use of Door Frame Metal Detector (DFMD) on the baggage.

While the results remained the same upon the X-Ray of the male passenger's baggage as well, a loud beep was heard upon the use of DFMD, leading to the recovery of 11 gold bars.

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{{^usCountry}} These included ten 10 tolas bar and one 1 kg bar, cumulatively weighing 2,168 grams. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} These included ten 10 tolas bar and one 1 kg bar, cumulatively weighing 2,168 grams. {{/usCountry}}

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Upon recovery, the goods were handed over to Shift-B for further necessary action.